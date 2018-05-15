Salman Khan tweets ‘Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai’; Twitterati make their own assumptions

What do you think Salman Khan means by this tweet? (Source: Being Salman Khan/Twitter) What do you think Salman Khan means by this tweet? (Source: Being Salman Khan/Twitter)

Salman Khan might impress his fans with one film after the other, but his tweets, more often than not, leave people confused. Khan’s tweets are often cryptic and it is left on his fans on social media to fill in the blank. Earlier this year, the superstar had tweeted “Mujhe ladki mil gayi” that had led people to speculate about him getting married. Reprising something similar, the actor recently tweeted, “Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai” which roughly translates to “I am doubtful about tomorrow”.

And much like the previous time, the actor’s fans went overboard trying to figure what exactly he is talking about.

Read his tweet here.

Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai 😉 😀 🤗 😘 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2018

There was no dearth of creativity in the responses. While one wrote, “No problem we can meet some other day,” another wrote, “Bhai aasa mt bolo…….kyunki ek baar Jo aapne commitment krdi to fir aap apne aap ki b ni sunte,” that roughly translates to, “Don’t talk like that, since once you have committed, you do not even listen to yourself.”

Read some of the tweets here.

No problem we can meet some other day😉 — Shweta Chaddha (@chaddha_shweta) May 14, 2018

Kamaal krte ho pandey ji aap bhi…😓😅 — @RV (@Rok_Visani) May 14, 2018

Bhai aasa mt bolo…….kyunki ek baar Jo aapne commitment krdi to fir aap apne aap ki b ni sunte….#shikander# salmankhan-merijaan — Kanu Dogra (@DograKanu) May 14, 2018

Mostly doubtful hi rehta hai — Anand AFC Agarwal (@AnandAFCAgarwal) May 14, 2018

Aap apna commitment Nahi break Kar sakte .. — Tîgêʀ- Tħe’Uŋbeʌtʌble Fıghtệʀ-ỡŋ’Fıre🔥🐅 (@AtifSparrow786) May 14, 2018

Some, however, assumed that it was about the Race 3 trailer and expressed their disappointment on the delay.

Bhai ab no more wait please all trailer dikhado ab — Sumair Umer Farooq (@sallusyaar) May 14, 2018

Trailer aayega ? — ठग्स ऑफ चंपानेर (@santanu_maji9) May 14, 2018

he’s just joking 😀 race3 Trailer will release today but I’m stil not sleep — Race-3-eid-2018 (@Being_TigerNo1) May 14, 2018

After tweeting the cryptic message, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi”, he had later clarified that he was referring to the leading lady of the next film Loveratri. The post read, “Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na.”

Aren’t his tweets funny? Let us know what you think in the comments’ below.

