Salman Khan thanks fans for Race 3 success; Twitterati wonder if he is offering a refund

The film stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Remo D’Souza. (Source: File Photo) The film stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Remo D’Souza. (Source: File Photo)

It is quite clear that Salman Khan’s fans are clearly undeterred, irrespective of what the critics have to say about the movie as it has experienced a mammoth success at the box office. It did not take long for Race 3 to join the 100-crore club within days of its release and even after entering the second week of its release, it is doing quite well. Clearly, overwhelmed with the response, Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank his fans for making his movie a great success.

ALSO READ | Mahira Khan was asked ‘why girls push doors that say pull?’ on Twitter and this was her BRILLIANT reply



The actor tweeted, “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.”

I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.https://t.co/5Yd2Dhkywp #Race3InCinemas — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2018

Even when the box office collections show that the movie is doing well, there are many on social media who wondered if the superstar was offering a refund to those who watched the movie. There were many comments such as “Sir, are you returning the money which we spent on movie tickets,” on Khan’s tweet. Here are some of the other reactions that the post garnered:

Thank you mat bolo…kisi bhi 3 Race3 audience ke paise lauta do..aur unko bolo ke wo agle 3 log ke paise lauta de. — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) June 22, 2018

Sir, are you returning the money which we spent on movie tickets ? @_@ — vikas chhabda (@vchhabda) June 22, 2018

bhai, tubelight dobara dekh lu agar bhai iske paise lauta de 😂 — Ardeshir Desai (@desaiardeshir) June 22, 2018

Am glad that salman knows now that fans are not happy with race 3 ihave never seen him tweet abt his films when they released which is agood sign he should stop doin charity in his work fans have alot of expectations from bhai film but in race anil was having more screen time — 💪💪BLOCKBUSTER KHAN🔥🔥 (@KhalidAkram) June 22, 2018

Being the biggest superstar of the country , u deserve to work with good actors abd directors , pls don’t disappoint your fans 🙏 — hitesh (@being__hitesh) June 22, 2018

This is the first time you tweet something like that after the release of your movies🤔 that means you know your fans real response n views but still they watch it only for you💕 — ✨Amany Salman✨ (@BeingAmani) June 22, 2018

Do you think the reactions for Race 3 are justified? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd