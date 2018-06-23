Salman Khan thanks fans for Race 3 success; Twitterati wonder if he is offering a refund

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
Salman Khan tweeted, "I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 5:13:23 pm
The film stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Remo D'Souza.
It is quite clear that Salman Khan’s fans are clearly undeterred, irrespective of what the critics have to say about the movie as it has experienced a mammoth success at the box office. It did not take long for Race 3 to join the 100-crore club within days of its release and even after entering the second week of its release, it is doing quite well. Clearly, overwhelmed with the response, Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank his fans for making his movie a great success.

The actor tweeted, “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.”

Even when the box office collections show that the movie is doing well, there are many on social media who wondered if the superstar was offering a refund to those who watched the movie. There were many comments such as “Sir, are you returning the money which we spent on movie tickets,” on Khan’s tweet. Here are some of the other reactions that the post garnered:

Do you think the reactions for Race 3 are justified? Tell us in the comments section below.

