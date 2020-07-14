Salman Khan posts photo coated in mud in ‘respect to farmers’, sparks meme-fest online

Salman Khan got slammed for posing as farmer and said their hardwork is a subject of photo-op. (Source: Salman Khan/ Instagram) Salman Khan got slammed for posing as farmer and said their hardwork is a subject of photo-op. (Source: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Salman Khan, who is at his farmhouse in Panvel since the lockdown started, has been offering glimpses of his life through social media. In the latest post, the Dabangg actor is seen smeared in mud in what he said was to show his respect to farmers.

Taking to his Instagram, Khan shared the picture while he is in the fields. He also invoked Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ and captioned the picture as, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam… jai jawan! jai kissan!”

In another post, the actor is coated with mud all over his arms and legs, sitting on the ground donning a t-shirt and shorts.

The picture on Instagram amassed more than a million likes in just a few hours since it was posted. On Twitter, the photo became a fodder for memes where he got brutally roasted. Many trolled the actor on the micro-blogging site and said real farmers really deserve respect as for them growing food for others is not a photo-op, while others came up with hilarious captions for the photo relating it to various incidents.

bilkul bhai, a huge respect to our farmers who do farming without a photographer around them, without uploading pics on internet and who work in the fields staying unknown and away from all the limelight🙏 https://t.co/LTGRLEM95Q — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) July 14, 2020

*Salman falls into a muddy pit* Assistant: Arre sir, are you okay? Khade ho jao Salman: Nahi Assistant: Kyu? Salman: Arre photo kheech de, Tribute to Farmers tweet kar dunga. pic.twitter.com/Y71wtO2Bbj — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) July 14, 2020

Salman’s new movie is on farmer doing stunts and breaking law of physics 👌 https://t.co/UeeXji4tJE — KALASH 🪐💫 // Lauv and simran stan account // (@maihushinchan) July 14, 2020

when you’re making cold coffee but didn’t close the dhakkan properly https://t.co/xFL7qCv97Q — Akshar (@AksharPathak) July 14, 2020

No one: Actors in Surf Excel ads : https://t.co/ipqETdj16i — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 14, 2020

Back to old Indian days with modern addition be like : Roj multaani mitti mei coffee milaakar usse body pe 2 ghnte laga ke dhup mei baitho fir nahaane jao….😌😌😇 #SalmanKhan https://t.co/QxxoVwvtkc — Anu🇮🇳 (@brownindiangi) July 14, 2020

Peanut butter on brown breas pic.twitter.com/E4YFFNd14d — Iamwitman (@iamwitman) July 14, 2020

Dairy Milk Silk Advertisement* pic.twitter.com/DXEkHT0hQc — Thirsty Rajasthani (@droll_maymer) July 14, 2020

Amount of cream in bread cakes :- pic.twitter.com/7pJebjSMLO — Abhi (@Abhi_ke_memes) July 14, 2020

Driver ki laparwahi k wajah se road pe hue gaddhe main gire bhoi 😷 pic.twitter.com/LYi8YtNXCB — पल्लवी (@rpallawi_) July 14, 2020

