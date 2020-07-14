scorecardresearch
Salman Khan posts photo coated in mud in ‘respect to farmers’, sparks meme-fest online

The picture on Instagram amassed more than a million likes in just a few hours since it was posted. On Twitter, however, the photo became a fodder for memes.

Updated: July 14, 2020 8:52:51 pm
salman khan, salman khan panvel farm, salman khan memes, salman khan mud photo, salman khan mud respect to farmer, salman mud photo memes, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Salman Khan got slammed for posing as farmer and said their hardwork is a subject of photo-op. (Source: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Salman Khan, who is at his farmhouse in Panvel since the lockdown started, has been offering glimpses of his life through social media. In the latest post, the Dabangg actor is seen smeared in mud in what he said was to show his respect to farmers.

Taking to his Instagram, Khan shared the picture while he is in the fields. He also invoked Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ and captioned the picture as, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam… jai jawan! jai kissan!”

In another post, the actor is coated with mud all over his arms and legs, sitting on the ground donning a t-shirt and shorts.

Respect to all the farmers . .

The picture on Instagram amassed more than a million likes in just a few hours since it was posted. On Twitter, the photo became a fodder for memes where he got brutally roasted. Many trolled the actor on the micro-blogging site and said real farmers really deserve respect as for them growing food for others is not a photo-op, while others came up with hilarious captions for the photo relating it to various incidents.

