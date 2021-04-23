Salman Khan’s #RadheTrailer sparks meme-fest online with netizens questioning logic and science

Updated: April 23, 2021 3:55:05 pm
With the film industry bearing the brunt of the pandemic, a lot of hope is riding on the big films. Salman Khan recently announced that his latest offering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will have a multi-platform release, including in theatres, DTH and on a streaming platform, on May 13. Released on Thursday, the trailer of Radhe managed to create a huge buzz online, however, not for the reasons the makers would have liked. From Radhe being compared to Salman’s earlier releases to netizens mourning the death of science and logic, memes on the film are leaving all in splits.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. Salman plays the titular role of Radhe, the cop, channeling his epic Dabangg character, but fans are not impressed. As eagle-eyed fans saw some similarities with Race 3, Radhe’s trailer became a butt of jokes online.
While many dialogues left netizens in splits, one has got a pride of place in memes and jokes. In the trailer, Salman Khan is seen saying: “Abhi to sirf 3 inch Ghusaya hai Agar ab koi aage badha to Uske bladder ke jagah fefra hoga Aur liver ke jagah kidney,” and naturally, it left all puzzled on social media.
Soon, memes started rolling out with people sharing sarcastic tweets about how they feel after watching the trailer. Others trolled the makers saying it’s not just physics that took the hit but also biology. Check out some of the hilarious reactions here.
Selmon Bhai supremacy 🔥😩 pic.twitter.com/u6GntingFL
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) April 22, 2021
Yeh konsa nasha hai #RadheTrailer #DishaPatani #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/3C3CgQZpjs
— Prabhat Jha (@Okprabhat) April 22, 2021
After watching #Radhe trailer,
“Conclusion”
1st Acting
2nd Singing
3rd Logic
4th Physics & now,
*Biology be like : pic.twitter.com/KcPKg4qAZj
— 𝘏𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘶 𝘚𝘦𝘵𝘩 (@tereMaalKaYaar) April 22, 2021
#RadheTrailer is out and this time #Biology is ripped with #Physics as there is a epic dialogue: “Abhi to sirf 3 inch Ghusaya hai Agar ab koi aage badha to Uske bladder ke jagah fefra hoga Aur liver ke jagah kidney” MEANWHILE #Newton to Biologists after this trailer #Radhe pic.twitter.com/8B1EVhy2Cl
— Prasoon Jain 😷 #WearMasks (@Prasoonjain31) April 22, 2021
Acting ✔
Song✔
Physics✔
Biology loading #RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZxJcbrAdPX
— Anshu Biswas (@AnshuBiswas3) April 22, 2021
#RadheTrailer #sulmunkhan
After watching radhe trailer.
Physics: pic.twitter.com/qDxVvOgsU1
— Colin Sony (@ColinSony5) April 22, 2021
Selmon bhai #RadheTrailer
physics be like : pic.twitter.com/YPnkdhCup6
— sarcastic bunny (@sarcasticbunny_) April 22, 2021
#RadheTrailer
Physics be like : pic.twitter.com/d8tdace9tl
— Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 22, 2021
My condition after watching Radhe trailer 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GIcgl8Ai1H
— Akki Girl Kirti (@imKirti78) April 22, 2021
#RadheTrailer This is me and friends after watching cringe Radhe trailer😭 pic.twitter.com/sF8kdPb1EH
— Cricket Lover (@KINGKOH19409569) April 22, 2021
After watching #Radhe trailer pic.twitter.com/TCPhxewdj3
— Orange Army 🧡 (@AzeemQuraishi13) April 22, 2021
