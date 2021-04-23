Salman Khan’s #RadheTrailer sparks meme-fest online with netizens questioning logic and science

With the film industry bearing the brunt of the pandemic, a lot of hope is riding on the big films. Salman Khan recently announced that his latest offering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will have a multi-platform release, including in theatres, DTH and on a streaming platform, on May 13. Released on Thursday, the trailer of Radhe managed to create a huge buzz online, however, not for the reasons the makers would have liked. From Radhe being compared to Salman’s earlier releases to netizens mourning the death of science and logic, memes on the film are leaving all in splits.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. Salman plays the titular role of Radhe, the cop, channeling his epic Dabangg character, but fans are not impressed. As eagle-eyed fans saw some similarities with Race 3, Radhe’s trailer became a butt of jokes online.

While many dialogues left netizens in splits, one has got a pride of place in memes and jokes. In the trailer, Salman Khan is seen saying: “Abhi to sirf 3 inch Ghusaya hai Agar ab koi aage badha to Uske bladder ke jagah fefra hoga Aur liver ke jagah kidney,” and naturally, it left all puzzled on social media.

Soon, memes started rolling out with people sharing sarcastic tweets about how they feel after watching the trailer. Others trolled the makers saying it’s not just physics that took the hit but also biology. Check out some of the hilarious reactions here.

