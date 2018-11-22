Salman Khan, Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh CM kick off Mechuka Adventure Festival by cycling

Bollywood star Salman Khan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, cycled around the picturesque hilly terrains in the state on Thursday kick-starting the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race. He also inaugurated the sixth edition of Mechuka Adventure Festival, in which the race is also an event.

Advertising

Khan, who is an ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh tourism, participated in a 10-km ride alongside the two politicians and several other dignitaries. The film actor was on a day-long visit to the state to promote tourism.

News agency ANI also shared a video of the trio cycling through the hilly roads against the beautiful setting, where snow-capped mountains could be seen at the background.

#WATCH: Actor Salman Khan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu seen cycling at Mechuka earlier today.#ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/6BqjFw4XG6 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

Sharing the photos of their amazing journey, MoS for Home, thanked the Tubelight actor for promoting adventure tourism. “People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter while sharing some photos online.

People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today. pic.twitter.com/L9W8SIMLMb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2018

CM Khandu too shared some images online and thanked the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star adding that his presence at the festival “means a lot”.

It was an exhilarating experience to be part of 10km bicycle ride with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and MoS Home @KirenRijiju at Mechuka today. Thanks with all my heart to @BeingSalmanKhan for his presence at Mechuka Adventure Festival. It means a lot. @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/W3Wr4PbaJI — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 22, 2018

The Mechuka Festival is an initiative organised by the Department of Tourism of Arunachal Pradesh and draws many adventurers around the globe every year. Take a look at some of the photos here from the inauguration.

On his love for Arunachal Pradesh, Salman had earlier said: “I have never been there, but I don’t know why I like Arunachal Pradesh so much that I just wanted to go there for the longest time to see the place and to be there. I did a film called Tubelight with child actor Matin Rey Tangu who hails from Arunachal Pradesh. So, whenever he used to meet me, he used to tell me to visit Itanagar which is in Arunachal Pradesh.”