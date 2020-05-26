Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
How netizens reacted to Salman Khan’s Eid releases of hand sanitiser and song,

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan released a new single promoting communal harmony and a hand sanitiser form a new grooming brand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2020 5:28:01 pm
Salman Khan, Salman Khan Eid launch, FRSH grooming, Salman khan hand sanitiser, Salman khan Bhai bahi song, Salman khan frsh memes, Salman khan jokes, viral news, entertainment news, Indian express Penning down a song on the special occasion, singing it by himself, many joked he is truly becoming ‘atmanirbhar’, while others said he should have released an ear cleanser.

For years now, Eid is associated with the release of a Salman Khan film. But with theatres shut, lockdown in most parts of the nation and the actor stranded at his farmhouse in Maharashtra, Khan announced two new releases: a grooming brand and a song.

Khan released a song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ that aims to promote communal harmony and a hand sanitiser from his grooming band called FRSH. And like his films, the releases have inspired plenty of reactions on social media, but maybe not the ones the actor might have wanted.

Many joked that the actor has truly become ‘atmanirbhar (self-sufficient)’ given he penned the song and sang it. Some also said that instead of a hand sanitiser the grooming brand should have released a ear cleanser to go with the song.

Here are some of the reactions:

But despite the scathing reviews, the actor’s song had over 6 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, and there are claims that there are already bulk orders for the sanitiser.

