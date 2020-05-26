How netizens reacted to Salman Khan’s Eid releases of hand sanitiser and song,

Penning down a song on the special occasion, singing it by himself, many joked he is truly becoming ‘atmanirbhar’, while others said he should have released an ear cleanser. Penning down a song on the special occasion, singing it by himself, many joked he is truly becoming ‘atmanirbhar’, while others said he should have released an ear cleanser.

For years now, Eid is associated with the release of a Salman Khan film. But with theatres shut, lockdown in most parts of the nation and the actor stranded at his farmhouse in Maharashtra, Khan announced two new releases: a grooming brand and a song.

Khan released a song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ that aims to promote communal harmony and a hand sanitiser from his grooming band called FRSH. And like his films, the releases have inspired plenty of reactions on social media, but maybe not the ones the actor might have wanted.

Many joked that the actor has truly become ‘atmanirbhar (self-sufficient)’ given he penned the song and sang it. Some also said that instead of a hand sanitiser the grooming brand should have released a ear cleanser to go with the song.

Here are some of the reactions:

Salman Khan is smartly cutting cost of his songs – He sings himself, shoots at his own farmhouse and saves on lyricist’s money by using slogans from 15th August’s school rallies pic.twitter.com/6bFVyKcotA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 26, 2020

Salman Khanâ€™s Eid release was a song and then a sanitizer so that uske gaane ko sunne ke baad aap apne kaan mei sanitizer daale — Shubhangi ðŸ¦„ (@itnalifekharaab) May 26, 2020

Salman Khan should’ve launched an ear sanitizer if he was about to launch a song today :( — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan has launched a Hand Sanitizer brand. When applied, 99.9% of germs will die of natural causes. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 25, 2020

No Salman Khan movie released this year on Eid, however, he launched a hand sanitizer brand. From brainwash to handwash, it is progress. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan’s FRSH sanitizer kills 99.9% germs and 100% witnesses. pic.twitter.com/VsE3IjbX6S — Nigam (@nigam__a) May 25, 2020

Now Salman Khan is launching sanitizer products, he also needs to move to other source of income. Economy crash is real, even for Salman KhanðŸ˜† https://t.co/P0peiWNM5E — Quarantined Neha (@Incognito_Neha) May 25, 2020

But despite the scathing reviews, the actor’s song had over 6 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, and there are claims that there are already bulk orders for the sanitiser.

