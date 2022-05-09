scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Salman Khan doppelganger arrested for ‘disturbing peace’ in Lucknow

The Salman Khan lookalike, Azam Ansari, has over 77,000 followers on Instagram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2022 4:27:03 pm
Salman Khan doppelganger arrested, Salman Khan lookalike arrested in Lucknow, Salman Khan lookalike arrested for disturbing public order traffic, Azam Ansari Salman Khan lookalike arrested, Indian ExpressAnsari has been booked under IPC section 151.

Azam Ansari, a social media content creator who rose to fame after mimicking actor Salman Khan, has been arrested in Lucknow Monday, ANI reported.

The charges against him were filed under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which allows the police to arrest anyone who “knowingly joins or continues in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace”.

ALSO READ |‘Brother, is it you?’: Mohammad Amir spots Virat Kohli lookalike in Turkish series

ANI reported that Ansari was making a reel (short videos that go on Instagram) at Lucknow’s Clock Tower when a huge crowd gathered to watch him shoot the video. This caused a huge jam in the area. On social media, clips of Ansari shooting a video in the middle of a road are being circulated. In the videos, Ansari can be seen dancing in a shirtless costume as commuters navigate their way around him.

Some people lodged a complaint with the Thakurganj police station and the police then booked Ansari. On Monday morning, ANI also tweeted that Ansari was arrested on Sunday night and sent to jail by Thakurganj Police “for smoking in a public place”.

Interestingly, after Ansari was taken into custody, he was seen posing and smiling for the photos inside the police station.

Ansari often dresses up as characters from Salman Khan movies and enacts his movie and dance scenes and has over 77,000 followers on Instagram.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement