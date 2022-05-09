Salman Khan doppelganger arrested for ‘disturbing peace’ in Lucknow

Azam Ansari, a social media content creator who rose to fame after mimicking actor Salman Khan, has been arrested in Lucknow Monday, ANI reported.

The charges against him were filed under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which allows the police to arrest anyone who “knowingly joins or continues in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace”.

ANI reported that Ansari was making a reel (short videos that go on Instagram) at Lucknow’s Clock Tower when a huge crowd gathered to watch him shoot the video. This caused a huge jam in the area. On social media, clips of Ansari shooting a video in the middle of a road are being circulated. In the videos, Ansari can be seen dancing in a shirtless costume as commuters navigate their way around him.

Lucknow Police arrests duplicate of Salman Khan for making reels on roads and creating nuisance.

Some people lodged a complaint with the Thakurganj police station and the police then booked Ansari. On Monday morning, ANI also tweeted that Ansari was arrested on Sunday night and sent to jail by Thakurganj Police “for smoking in a public place”.

Interestingly, after Ansari was taken into custody, he was seen posing and smiling for the photos inside the police station.

Duplicate Salman Khan aka Azam Ansari detained after he was booked under sec 151 CrPC by Lucknow police. pic.twitter.com/DLuhkP9lXf — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 8, 2022

Salman Khan fans never get sad. Azam Ansari, a die hard fan of salman khan arrested under preventive measures for dancing anywhere on the streets of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/NHW1seeyE5 — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) May 8, 2022

Ansari often dresses up as characters from Salman Khan movies and enacts his movie and dance scenes and has over 77,000 followers on Instagram.