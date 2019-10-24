Memes based on Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 trailer take social media by storm

Toggle Menu
Memes based on Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 trailer take social media by stormhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/salman-khan-dabangg-3-trailer-memes-6085595/

dabangg 3, salman khan, dabangg 3 trailer, dabangg 3 memes, trailer memes, latest bollywood memes, viral news, indian express
Chulbul Pandey is back and so is his meme-worthy dialogues!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in the third installment of the Dabangg movie franchise with co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee M Manjrekar and Pramod Khanna. Dabangg 3 – that is being directed by Prabhudheva is expected to be an action-comedy much like the two previous installments -and the trailer of the film is inspiring plenty of memes on social media.

Full of punchlines and action, the film’s catchy lines are inspiring plenty of memes and #Dabangg#Trailer memes have flooded social media sites.

The film’s trailer got over 15 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since its release and the most popular line seems to be Khan’s ‘Maaryenge bhi hum, aur bachaayenge bhi hum”. 

Here are the memes based on the trailer:

