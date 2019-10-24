Memes based on Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 trailer take social media by storm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in the third installment of the Dabangg movie franchise with co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee M Manjrekar and Pramod Khanna. Dabangg 3 – that is being directed by Prabhudheva is expected to be an action-comedy much like the two previous installments -and the trailer of the film is inspiring plenty of memes on social media.

Full of punchlines and action, the film’s catchy lines are inspiring plenty of memes and #Dabangg#Trailer memes have flooded social media sites.

The film’s trailer got over 15 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since its release and the most popular line seems to be Khan’s ‘Maaryenge bhi hum, aur bachaayenge bhi hum”.

Here are the memes based on the trailer:

When your teacher pays a visit to your parents to complain about you. pic.twitter.com/b3Nnc1iJYB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 24, 2019

Siblings in the house and outside the house #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/dwwyGwu0CH — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 23, 2019

When you order condoms and Amazon delivers it to your parents. #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/tdqSLeXjCr — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 23, 2019

When your professor sets a difficult paper but gives good marks in internal exams. #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/ykGraMncWH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2019

#Dabangg3Trailer

When I see someone advising “Bus ye char saal mehnat karlo, puri zindagi set ho jaaye gi” to another person. Me to the person giving advise – pic.twitter.com/CDzL7r5jKY — Dang! (@dangwitty) October 23, 2019

When your mom beats you but hides your marksheet from dad. #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/z2cmqT4jNs — Bade Chote (@badechote) October 23, 2019

Me at SBI , Sir vo ..

Whole SBI staff #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/WtWHLKl5xV — S Ravind King (@sravindking) October 23, 2019

#Dabangg3TrailerOutToday #Dabangg3Trailer *Me thinking* : Iss weekend saare assignments aur projects complete kar lunga My phone : pic.twitter.com/XK6ZWUkxuO — A LIT MeMeR☣ (@SarcasticGupta) October 23, 2019