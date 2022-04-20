scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
‘Hum theek kar denge sab’: Mummy memes for all situations, courtesy Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai

Although the premise of Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Mai is serious with one that takes aim at the whole system, including law enforcement and civil society, netizens have found a way to lighten the mood.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 2:17:40 pm
mai, sakshi tanwar, netflix mai, mai memes, netflix indian shows, mai sab theek kar denge memes, mai gande words memes, indian expressSakshi Tanwar's lines from her hit web series Mai is getting meme treatment online.

Ever since the trailer for the new Netflix series Mai dropped, Sakshi Tanwar’s powerful acting has garnered a lot of praise. Now, as desi folks have watched the gritty thriller, Twitter is experiencing a deluge of memes featuring Tanwar.

Created by Atul Mongia, the gripping tale subtitled ‘A Mother’s Rage’, is about a middle-class mother (Tanwar) whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. As the grief-ridden mother starts questioning if the death of her daughter was actually a premeditated murder, something hardens inside her and she becomes vengeful.

While Tanwar’s powerful acting has been earning plaudits online, memers with a little nudge from the streaming platform can’t get enough of her dialogues. Particularly one line which shows Tanwar saying, “Kahan se seekh rahe ho yeh gande words (From where did you learn these bad words),” has become a favourite pick for all online.

Hum theek kar denge sab (I will make sure everything is okay),” is another line said by Tanwar that has netizens’ attention. Many are using the line in various situations, with people saying the dialogue is reminding them of their own mothers.

Now, as the series dominates the Top 10 chart of Netflix in India, netizens are having a blast with Mai memes on Twitter using them in various relatable situations.

Mai takes aim at the whole system, including law enforcement and civil society, and has echoes of Sridevi-starrer MOM and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr. While Tanwar agreed that her web show Mai’s one-line concept may be similar to past films like featuring Bollywood legends, she said the treatment is very different.

