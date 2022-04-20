‘Hum theek kar denge sab’: Mummy memes for all situations, courtesy Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai

Ever since the trailer for the new Netflix series Mai dropped, Sakshi Tanwar’s powerful acting has garnered a lot of praise. Now, as desi folks have watched the gritty thriller, Twitter is experiencing a deluge of memes featuring Tanwar.

Created by Atul Mongia, the gripping tale subtitled ‘A Mother’s Rage’, is about a middle-class mother (Tanwar) whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. As the grief-ridden mother starts questioning if the death of her daughter was actually a premeditated murder, something hardens inside her and she becomes vengeful.

While Tanwar’s powerful acting has been earning plaudits online, memers with a little nudge from the streaming platform can’t get enough of her dialogues. Particularly one line which shows Tanwar saying, “Kahan se seekh rahe ho yeh gande words (From where did you learn these bad words),” has become a favourite pick for all online.

“Hum theek kar denge sab (I will make sure everything is okay),” is another line said by Tanwar that has netizens’ attention. Many are using the line in various situations, with people saying the dialogue is reminding them of their own mothers.

Now, as the series dominates the Top 10 chart of Netflix in India, netizens are having a blast with Mai memes on Twitter using them in various relatable situations.

When you ask for “Urgent Leave” from your manager.. Manager- pic.twitter.com/U4thQXUxVt — 🅰️🇮🇳 (@ChasmeBakchod) April 20, 2022

Me saying ‘Fast-fast hurry up’ Bank Employee : pic.twitter.com/8XFlmt4wTQ — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) April 19, 2022

*I will Start Diet From Tomorrow* My Foody-Friend-: pic.twitter.com/ZGImSuLXkB — Diksha🌈👭 (@Sizzlingdiksha) April 19, 2022

Indian mom, when children refuse to come home from hostel in summer pic.twitter.com/YlptHNZ63j — Paapi Gudiya😎 (@epic_meme00) April 19, 2022

When you talk about night out in desi family

Parents : pic.twitter.com/IPaEgkF3D3 — Sagun🇮🇳 (@Heavy_Memer00) April 19, 2022

jab khane me namak jyada ho, nimbu; pic.twitter.com/aoaPUoUQXt — SHUBH 2.O (@Shubh4_all0) April 19, 2022

Nobody:

Random guy in girl’s DM when she posts something sad pic.twitter.com/luXlGEAqPq — Trisha (@Sochtee_hai) April 19, 2022

*High fever, headache, nausea, backaches and pain exists* Paracetamol tablet : pic.twitter.com/AtbKHI5oLj — A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) April 19, 2022

Whenever my boyfriend says NO for shopping

Me: pic.twitter.com/4wSuiucL2E — Sakshee Singh (@WithdoubleEE) April 19, 2022

My mom trying to convince me for things against my choice pic.twitter.com/ZnWA3VhpCj — Laksh (@lj__listens) April 19, 2022

My mom turns into ‘mai’ when I take a biscuits from guests plate: pic.twitter.com/iQxy73zbd5 — swas (@sipwithswas) April 19, 2022

my mom turns into ”mai” when she wakes me up early in the morning and I refuse to wake up pic.twitter.com/nMKnZhmLXA — R Δ H U L ॐ / CSK 💛 (@Simplifydude) April 19, 2022

Mai takes aim at the whole system, including law enforcement and civil society, and has echoes of Sridevi-starrer MOM and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr. While Tanwar agreed that her web show Mai’s one-line concept may be similar to past films like featuring Bollywood legends, she said the treatment is very different.