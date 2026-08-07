Boxer Sakshi thanks Virat Kohli for Commonwealth gold: ‘He has been my sponsor’

Winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal is the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice and support from the right people. For Haryana boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, one of those people was Virat Kohli.

Chaudhary, who struck gold in the women’s 51kg (Flyweight) boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, revealed that the former India captain backed her through the Virat Kohli Foundation during an important phase of her career. The boxer, who served in the Indian Army, made a remarkable comeback after missing both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Asian Games.

Speaking to IANS after her victory, Chaudhary credited Kohli for motivating her throughout her journey. “I started boxing after watching Vijender Singh, but in my journey, Virat Kohli has also supported me a lot. He has been my sponsor. So I would like to thank him too,” Chaudhary said.