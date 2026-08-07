Boxer Sakshi thanks Virat Kohli for Commonwealth gold: ‘He has been my sponsor’

Winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal is the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice and support from the right people. For Haryana boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, one of those people was Virat Kohli.
Chaudhary, who struck gold in the women’s 51kg (Flyweight) boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, revealed that the former India captain backed her through the Virat Kohli Foundation during an important phase of her career. The boxer, who served in the Indian Army, made a remarkable comeback after missing both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Asian Games.
Speaking to IANS after her victory, Chaudhary credited Kohli for motivating her throughout her journey. “I started boxing after watching Vijender Singh, but in my journey, Virat Kohli has also supported me a lot. He has been my sponsor. So I would like to thank him too,” Chaudhary said.
She added that Kohli’s guidance extended beyond financial support. According to Chaudhary, the cricket icon encouraged her to stay calm, avoid unnecessary pressure and simply focus on delivering her best performance inside the ring.
Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Sakshi Dhanda said “Virat Kohli has also supported me a lot throughout my journey. He has been my sponsor & I would like to thank him as well”. [IANS]
– A BIG SALUTE TO KOHLI 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzJ7N4UJHv
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2026
The video of her acknowledging Kohli’s contribution has since gained traction on social media, with many users applauding the cricketer for helping athletes outside the world of cricket.
“Kohli promoting and supporting other sportspersons is sign of a true champion,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “So called ‘fans’ don’t know the reality and keep on blaming our players for doing nothing about other sports. Even BCCI is doing good to improve sports other than cricket in India. I am sure many of our current and past cricketers are doing silent job to make other sports grow in India, just like Virat Kohli.”
A third user added, “This is pure class. While dominating on the field for years, Virat has quietly been backing athletes outside cricket through his foundation — giving real support when it mattered most. Sakshi Dhanda (Chaudhary) winning Commonwealth Games gold and openly thanking him as her sponsor is the perfect reminder of the impact that kind of help can have.”
“Such encouragement by Sports icons motivates and boosts aspiring athletes and players,” another social media user wrote.
Chaudhary also opened up about the discipline required ahead of the tournament, revealing that she had to shed around 3-4 kg to qualify for the 51kg weight category. Sticking to a strict diet was part of the process, but after returning home with the gold medal, she was looking forward to enjoying her meals again. “Now that I’m home, I’ll eat well,” she said.