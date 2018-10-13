Follow Us:
Saturday, October 13, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • ‘Hypocrisy at its best’: Farhan Akhtar draws flak for his remarks on sexual harassment charges against Sajid Khan

‘Hypocrisy at its best’: Farhan Akhtar draws flak for his remarks on sexual harassment charges against Sajid Khan

"I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions," Farhan Akhtar wrote about Sajid Khan and Twitterati are furious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 13, 2018 9:54:21 pm

farhan akhtar, sajid khan, me too, me too bollywood, sexual harrasment sajid khan, farhan akhtar sajid khan atonement tweet, bollywood news, entertainment news Farhan Akhtar said he was shocked and heartbroken to know at allegation against Sajid Khan.

Top News

The #MeToo movement has been gaining momentum across the country with more and more women coming out to tell their ordeal. And with every passing day, allegations against big Bollywood names are surfacing. Director Sajid Khan is the latest to join a long list of Indian celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment. As many as three women—an assistant director, an actress and a journalist—have come forth accusing him of sexually harassing them, while actresses like Bipasha Basu and Amrita Puri said they were warned about Khan’s behaviour.

However, amid all the solidarity to the survivors and victims, Farhan Akhtar’s remark about Khan has been drawing a lot of flak online. Akhtar, who is the founder of MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) and Khan’s cousin, expressed his shock at the revelations. Saying how “heartbroken” and “disappointed” he was to read about the stories, he added, “I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions.”

A reaction that did not go down with a lot of people online. Many accused him of “double standards” as he could support Tanushree Dutta for her allegations against Nana Patekar but not when his family member was involved.

Although, he clarified he stands “in solidarity with the women who have spoken up,” Twitterati seem quite irked by his remark.

Amrita Puri too slammed Akhtar indirectly saying, “I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family.” But Akhtar in a clap-back tweet called it a conspiracy theory.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement