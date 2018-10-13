‘Hypocrisy at its best’: Farhan Akhtar draws flak for his remarks on sexual harassment charges against Sajid Khan

Farhan Akhtar said he was shocked and heartbroken to know at allegation against Sajid Khan.

The #MeToo movement has been gaining momentum across the country with more and more women coming out to tell their ordeal. And with every passing day, allegations against big Bollywood names are surfacing. Director Sajid Khan is the latest to join a long list of Indian celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment. As many as three women—an assistant director, an actress and a journalist—have come forth accusing him of sexually harassing them, while actresses like Bipasha Basu and Amrita Puri said they were warned about Khan’s behaviour.

However, amid all the solidarity to the survivors and victims, Farhan Akhtar’s remark about Khan has been drawing a lot of flak online. Akhtar, who is the founder of MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) and Khan’s cousin, expressed his shock at the revelations. Saying how “heartbroken” and “disappointed” he was to read about the stories, he added, “I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions.”

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour.

I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 12, 2018

A reaction that did not go down with a lot of people online. Many accused him of “double standards” as he could support Tanushree Dutta for her allegations against Nana Patekar but not when his family member was involved.

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read your tweet on Sajid’s perverted life. I don’t know how but I will have to find a way to atone for having been a fan of yours at one point in time. https://t.co/IblhnZ4IXl — Bharath M D (@claustrophibius) October 13, 2018

Time to spot the double standards! I m neither shocked, nor disappointed to see this coming… It’s all about convenience! Attacking some and saving some. Why @FarOutAkhtar https://t.co/0H0p0BjjPB — Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) October 12, 2018

So called atonement won’t work here until and unless strong action is taken against these vultures. Damage control just to save der face. Conveniently uninformed.@FarOutAkhtar https://t.co/tgG0DdMV20 — Rishav orkwell (@orkwell3s) October 13, 2018

Poor u😭💔 u guys r so innocent & pure doesn’t have any idea what’s going on around u so sad 😔 we believe u absolutely believe u stay stay strong 💪 hope kahi tumhari kisi aur friend Ka naam na ajaya ☹️😏 https://t.co/IFwGgdoGaN — Ⓐⓝⓤⓢⓗⓚⓐ Ⓜ (@69_anushka) October 13, 2018

For others sack him,hang him and when comes on own colleague will atone..hypocrisy is as its best.. https://t.co/Sk13z3JfK9 — CST (@Victory_Truth_) October 13, 2018

SoB, when it’s your brother then ” atone” and for others placards & protests! https://t.co/5CBxcgXiU7 — Indranil Sinha (@Sinhaind) October 13, 2018

Close you NGO called MARD.

Clean up your own home first. Ask for actions as per law of the land, not mere atonement. Atonement means nothing.#BollywoodIsFilthy#BollywoodTimesUp https://t.co/2PFWrVgJdL — Kusan B (@abckbguy) October 12, 2018

In simple words @FarOutAkhtar has given clean chit to Sajid https://t.co/Rg2CFQtBZA — RK (@rk_203_) October 13, 2018

The gall of these celebs showing pretence they didn’t have a clue what was happening all these years is not shocking at all https://t.co/uGmlDCY5gP — Ankit (@Downhellfromher) October 13, 2018

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am that Farhan Akhtar didn’t have an inkling about Sajid Khan’s behaviour. https://t.co/3N3RVf7SUy — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) October 12, 2018

“heartbroken”, “alleged actions”, “atone”- the degree of outrage, condemnation depends on how close one is to the accused, ideological alignment and the bro-factor. That’s how hypocrites look at crimes. https://t.co/3xxmVrwdYF — Borah (@BorahBedabrata) October 12, 2018

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to see these celebs pretending to be so innocent as if they didn’t know about their close friend Sajid Khan’s behaviour despite knowing him for decades. #SajidKhan #MeToo #MeTooIndiahttps://t.co/u85xtpjaM2 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 12, 2018

Although, he clarified he stands “in solidarity with the women who have spoken up,” Twitterati seem quite irked by his remark.

Let there be no confusion about whether I stand in solidarity with the women who have spoken up. I absolutely do. @karishmau @redheadchopra https://t.co/qYmaj2yN4P — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 12, 2018

Amrita Puri too slammed Akhtar indirectly saying, “I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family.” But Akhtar in a clap-back tweet called it a conspiracy theory.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd