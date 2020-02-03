Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has a million followers on TikTok with these 10 posts

Saina Nehwal recently joined the short video sharing platform and has quickly acquired a million followers on it. Here are some of her most liked videos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2020 6:21:19 pm

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal is among the latest celebrities to join TikTok and has acquired over a million followers with just 10 posts on the platform.

Take a look at some her most liked videos on TikTok:

 

The Olympic bronze medal winner recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party becoming the latest sportsperson to join the party after wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, who joined the political party in 2019.

A biopic on her is also in the making with Parineeti Chopra playing the title role. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will also star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal’s coach, and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal’s father.

The 29-year old, shuttler has won over 24 international titles and is one of India’s most celebrated athletes after becoming the first Indian woman ranked World No. 1. She is currently ranked ninth in the world.

