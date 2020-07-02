scorecardresearch
Netizens react with jokes and memes after Saif Ali Khan says he’s a ‘victim of nepotism’

Saif Ali Khan's comment did not go down well with many on social media given he's the son of Indian cinema legend Sharmila Tagore.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 4:41:37 pm
saif ali khan, nepotism, saif ali khan nepotism remark, saif sushant singh rajput death, saif ali khan nepotism memes, indian express, entertainment news Saif Ali Khan got trolled brutally online with people attacking him and his daughter as well.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan claimed he too was a victim of nepotism, and on social media people reacted with memes and jokes about the problem with that claim.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, actor Saif Ali Khan claimed there was “nepotism, favoritism and camps” and that he had also “been a victim of nepotism, but nobody speaks of that.”

The issue of nepotism in Bollywood has become a hotly debated topic following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Khan’s comment did not go down well with many on social media given he’s the son of Indian cinema legend Sharmila Tagore. While many were baffled by the statement, others were critical.

Members of the Rajput’s family have launched an app called the Nepometer to indicate the amount of nepotism. The app is designed to tell people how many members of a family and independent artistes wwho are involved in the creation of a film.

