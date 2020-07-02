Netizens react with jokes and memes after Saif Ali Khan says he’s a ‘victim of nepotism’

Saif Ali Khan got trolled brutally online with people attacking him and his daughter as well. Saif Ali Khan got trolled brutally online with people attacking him and his daughter as well.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan claimed he too was a victim of nepotism, and on social media people reacted with memes and jokes about the problem with that claim.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, actor Saif Ali Khan claimed there was “nepotism, favoritism and camps” and that he had also “been a victim of nepotism, but nobody speaks of that.”

The issue of nepotism in Bollywood has become a hotly debated topic following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Khan’s comment did not go down well with many on social media given he’s the son of Indian cinema legend Sharmila Tagore. While many were baffled by the statement, others were critical.

Karan Johar: Too much attention on me bcoz of this Nepotism debate… Saif Ali Khan: Don’t worry bro, I will take care 😂😂#SaifAliKhan — Satyajit Das (@cooldas) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan

Saif Ali Khan says He Was Victim of Nepotism #nepotisminbollywood

Meanwhile people: pic.twitter.com/8dyNdDVHAj — Sakshi (@_Sak_shi__) July 2, 2020

Saif ali khan calls himself a victim of nepotism#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/8VkCN7yPZ3 — Krishnaholic (@jeena_mansi) July 2, 2020

When Saif ali khan says I have also been victim of nepotism Le outsider : pic.twitter.com/HnRRngoZFD — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan -even I’ve been a victim of nepotism

Me nd my bois:- pic.twitter.com/YKhi4GKCB5 — Arkajyoti Ghosh (@ArkajyotiGhos13) July 2, 2020

People trolling Saif Ali Khan for his statement “I am a victim of Nepotism”

*Saif Ali Khan to Twitteratis: pic.twitter.com/2NZf6hbAAy — Shivangi (@kamedy_kween) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan trying to explain how nepotism was against him pic.twitter.com/2rwTPJXfgQ — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) July 2, 2020

“When Saif Ali Khan Says ,

He is an Victim of Nepotism„ Le Outsiders : pic.twitter.com/v1FSQmsrNI — ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) July 2, 2020

Karan johar after seeing the news of Saif Ali Khan being victim of nepotism 🥴#Saifalikhan pic.twitter.com/DiFsyKcf8b — 🍁 (@puffpuffpaas) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan said that he is a victim of Nepotism … Le outsiders :- pic.twitter.com/q0kEWyelXC — Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) July 2, 2020

#SaifAliKhan

Saif Ali khan said He also was a victim of nepotism…..

Meanwhile Public be like 👇 pic.twitter.com/l5ytlwfW49 — Vibrant Vibes (@VVibes90) July 2, 2020

Saif :- I’m also a victim of nepotism.

Kareena :- After hearing his statement.#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/7jnzQKJDaQ — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali khan complaining about nepotism is like : pic.twitter.com/svK7zkel50 — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) July 2, 2020

Members of the Rajput’s family have launched an app called the Nepometer to indicate the amount of nepotism. The app is designed to tell people how many members of a family and independent artistes wwho are involved in the creation of a film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd