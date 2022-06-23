scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
This scene featuring a sad Hrithik Roshan from Krrish is tickling the funny bone of people online

In a scene that has resurfaced online, Hrithik Roshan is seen standing on a mountainous road with tears rolling down his cheek.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 7:55:28 pm
While fans may have shed some tears back then, they certainly have evaporated over the course of time.

A big part of our everyday social media experience involves memes, and one can always trust meme creators to give a hilarious spin to almost everything. While it is hard to gauge what might become the next big fodder for such creativity, desi meme creators somehow keep going back to films from the early 90s and 2000s to find content. In the latest edition of throwback memes, desi folks on Twitter are hooked to a scene from Krrish.

Yes, taking people down memory lane, desi Twitterati have brought back an emotional scene from the hit 2006 film that starred Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. In a scene that has resurfaced online, Krishna is seen standing on a mountainous road with tears rolling down his cheek. In case you have forgotten, it is the scene where his love interest, Priya, leaves the town after her small trip.

While fans may have shed some tears back then, they certainly have evaporated over the course of time. After more than 15 years, the fans are having a blast turning them into memes in the most random of situations.

Now, Twitter users are using his heartbreaking image, where he is standing there in a hapless state not being able to do much, in relatable situations. From people watching their relatives go back “without giving money” to others lamenting seeing friend’s “vacation pics on Instagram” while sitting in the office, the memes have certainly resonated with many online.

Check out some of the funny takes here:

Time and again, people have brought back random Bollywood scenes to have fun, leaving actors often shocked and amused at the same time. From Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ to an anxious Anil Kapoor from Nayak’s iconic interview scene–netizens love these throwback memes featuring top stars.

In fact, it is not the first time Roshan’s old film has become a subject of such memes. He broke the internet last year with his ‘Not Funny’ line from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

