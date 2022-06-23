This scene featuring a sad Hrithik Roshan from Krrish is tickling the funny bone of people online

A big part of our everyday social media experience involves memes, and one can always trust meme creators to give a hilarious spin to almost everything. While it is hard to gauge what might become the next big fodder for such creativity, desi meme creators somehow keep going back to films from the early 90s and 2000s to find content. In the latest edition of throwback memes, desi folks on Twitter are hooked to a scene from Krrish.

Yes, taking people down memory lane, desi Twitterati have brought back an emotional scene from the hit 2006 film that starred Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. In a scene that has resurfaced online, Krishna is seen standing on a mountainous road with tears rolling down his cheek. In case you have forgotten, it is the scene where his love interest, Priya, leaves the town after her small trip.

While fans may have shed some tears back then, they certainly have evaporated over the course of time. After more than 15 years, the fans are having a blast turning them into memes in the most random of situations.

Now, Twitter users are using his heartbreaking image, where he is standing there in a hapless state not being able to do much, in relatable situations. From people watching their relatives go back “without giving money” to others lamenting seeing friend’s “vacation pics on Instagram” while sitting in the office, the memes have certainly resonated with many online.

Check out some of the funny takes here:

9 years ago today, MS Dhoni and Co. wrote history in England. pic.twitter.com/5U6LhpHDYn — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 23, 2022

*Every reality show ever* Talented people watching sympathy gainers going to the final competition: pic.twitter.com/ikZKQbXZDw — G u r प्री त 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) June 23, 2022

Me watching my best friend going out with her other friends pic.twitter.com/F0FyaVvp2O — Anchal (@chordoanchal) June 22, 2022

Virat Kohli leaving the team after the first match against Australia in 2021 pic.twitter.com/UdcoXa1OQw — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 22, 2022

My pet when me and my family go for shopping pic.twitter.com/ojdr15bWb1 — Anshu Sharma (@anshu93sharma) June 22, 2022

Maa watching me leave without eating anything. pic.twitter.com/gKjrM3sASO — Himanshu (@DeadpanHj) June 22, 2022

Mai kabhi dikhlaata nahi par responsibilties se darrta hun mai maa. pic.twitter.com/ZTpOgVXoRS — AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) June 23, 2022

Ye wala dukh ka koi comparison nahi hai. pic.twitter.com/kOFdEJJ74s — Ek kudii..🕊 (@sushmita_sonii) June 21, 2022

Me watching my relatives going back without giving me money pic.twitter.com/SUgn8y6KAO — 3pac (@Pra9vcastic) June 20, 2022

My brain watching me going to examination center : pic.twitter.com/gfzXY7Me96 — × (@Sohilasif12_) June 20, 2022

Middle class meme. pic.twitter.com/6x0RUzzVMX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 20, 2022

Mumbaikar when he missed his routine local by few seconds: pic.twitter.com/USpUZ9pIXl — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) June 21, 2022

Attachment seeing the email is being sent which has ‘PFA’ pic.twitter.com/DbSrXMepE3 — D Jay (@djaywalebabu) June 20, 2022

Me watching my friends going on a long trip and me who can’t even get a leave from office pic.twitter.com/0Ph1271WYC — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) June 20, 2022

Time and again, people have brought back random Bollywood scenes to have fun, leaving actors often shocked and amused at the same time. From Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ to an anxious Anil Kapoor from Nayak’s iconic interview scene–netizens love these throwback memes featuring top stars.

In fact, it is not the first time Roshan’s old film has become a subject of such memes. He broke the internet last year with his ‘Not Funny’ line from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.