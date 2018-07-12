The funniest Sacred Games memes on Twitter

Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, based on the book by Vikram Chandra, is all that people have got to talk about on Twitter. Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, based on the book by Vikram Chandra, is all that people have got to talk about on Twitter.

A quick glance at Twitter shows how Sacred Games, the Netflix series directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, based on the book by Vikram Chandra, is all that people have got to talk about. Apart from the stellar acting prowess that Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, among others, put up, the Netflix release is also in news for allegedly defaming Rajiv Gandhi. Cut to Twitter and fans are having a riot by immortalising some of the popular scenes and dialogues from the series by turning them into A-class memes. The most common being, no prizes for guessing, Siddiqui’s dialogue — “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai.” (“Sometimes I feel like god.”)

Check out some of the fascinating Sacred Games memes doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

When you look at Musically videos. pic.twitter.com/mtCpFSn85B — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 11, 2018

Oh so you’ll remember that friend only when a new show is out, is it? #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/T3UVPBgCPc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 6, 2018

Disappointed in #SacredGames Saif Ali Khan didn’t say “Wow” even once. 😑😣 — Vidhi Parvani (@ParvaniVidhi) July 9, 2018

When i told my parents about my girlfriend & my career plans.#SacredGames pic.twitter.com/7Bxn7NsqYF — Yαshvardhan ♚ (@acevardhan) July 6, 2018

Autowallahs in Mumbai be like… pic.twitter.com/25eCobxrfG — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) July 10, 2018

Have something just as funny about Sacred Games up your alley? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

