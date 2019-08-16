Toggle Menu
The most hilarious memes on social media inspired by lines from Sacred Games 2https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/sacred-games-season-2-memes-5909772/

The most hilarious memes on social media inspired by lines from Sacred Games 2

When the first season of series Sacred Games was released, the one thing that stood out apart from the performances were the meme-worthy dialogues that took social media by storm. The second season is no different.

sacred games 2, sacred games season 2, sacred games memes, sacred games 2 memes, latest hindi memes, indian express, viral news
Jatin Sarna aka Bunty’s Parle-G line that stuck a chord with many online.

When the first season of series Sacred Games was released, the one thing that stood out apart from the terrific performances were the meme-worthy dialogues that took social media by storm. The second season that released Thursday was no different.

Even as people scrambled for passwords to watch the final season of the show, those who did watch the series quickly turned many scenes into memes. (In case you’ve not caught it yet here’s our Sacred Games 2 review.)

Among the most popular was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s line “Murga chahiye meroko” and Jatin Sarna aka Bunty’s line about Parle-G, both of which seemed to strike a chord.

Here are the memes they inspired:

 

The first season ended with a cliffhanger and with only 13 days to go until D-day, it was up to Sartaj Singh to save his city. This time, the story starts exactly from that point.

This season is written by Varun Grover, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave and Pooja Tolani and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Ghaywan steps into Vikramaditya Motwane’s shoes .

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android