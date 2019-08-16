The most hilarious memes on social media inspired by lines from Sacred Games 2

When the first season of series Sacred Games was released, the one thing that stood out apart from the terrific performances were the meme-worthy dialogues that took social media by storm. The second season that released Thursday was no different.

Even as people scrambled for passwords to watch the final season of the show, those who did watch the series quickly turned many scenes into memes. (In case you’ve not caught it yet here’s our Sacred Games 2 review.)

Among the most popular was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s line “Murga chahiye meroko” and Jatin Sarna aka Bunty’s line about Parle-G, both of which seemed to strike a chord.

Here are the memes they inspired:

*Apollo 11 lands on Moon* Neil Armstrong’s wife *calls* – kahan ho aap…aap toh 9 baje aane wale the ??? Neil – pic.twitter.com/7mufOfaMb1 — Aham Brahmasmi… (@iamZoomie) August 16, 2019

Aaj se savan khatam !! Everyone to their moms : pic.twitter.com/DqQf2Npedi — PRERNA (@Ainviibas) August 16, 2019

Last 10 days of the month:

What I say: Haan sab sahi chal raha hain.

What I really want to say: pic.twitter.com/Z7n6sKOHji — Name cannot be blank (@pokerfacedcomic) August 16, 2019

when mom is not at home and mom calls you and ask you khaana khaaya ya nhi? #SacredGamesS2 #SACREDGAMES2

You :- pic.twitter.com/6GtSkzSgVv — Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) August 15, 2019

Aur beta hostel mein sab thik hai?

Me~ pic.twitter.com/qR1PpY9TEX — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) August 15, 2019

Food bloggers when they don’t get a free invite from any restaurant pic.twitter.com/d72UopJtM7 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) August 15, 2019

*After Marriage*

My Husband to My Mom: pic.twitter.com/FepobX9bVs — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) August 15, 2019

Me after giving all the money to sisters on Rakshabandhan Day… pic.twitter.com/VkSvWxbN0a — Siddharth Pandey (@iamjawboy) August 15, 2019

Me *high af* Friend *calls* : kahan hai? Me : pic.twitter.com/hysV7fT5vE — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 15, 2019

The first season ended with a cliffhanger and with only 13 days to go until D-day, it was up to Sartaj Singh to save his city. This time, the story starts exactly from that point.

This season is written by Varun Grover, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave and Pooja Tolani and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Ghaywan steps into Vikramaditya Motwane’s shoes .