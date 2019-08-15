The best reactions on social media to the release of Netflix’s Sacred Games 2

After Netflix revealed that all episodes of the second season of the series Sacred Games would be available at midnight on August 15, fans were all set to give up on a night’s sleep much like the quote from the trailer ‘Balidaan dena hoga’ (you will have to sacrifice). Many shared memes of how Indians were waiting for midnight to binge-watch one of their favourite shows.

Fans were eager to find out what happens to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde, Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh and the new character of Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

There were various reaction on social media, with some people asking others for their Netflix passwords while those with accounts weren’t keen on sharing access.

Requests for a Netflix password:

When someone shares their Netflix password with you just a few hrs before the release of #SacredGamesSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ffBZ6Je6tA — Shikhar Sehgal (@sehgal_tweets) August 14, 2019

Friends: Bhai Login Id Aur Password dena Netflix ka

Me:#SacredGamesSeason2 pic.twitter.com/GSVXOIbcjk — Sanket shahane (@Theroyalthug) August 14, 2019

People who actually have Netflix account:

#SACREDGAMES2

#SACREDGAMES2

Sacred Games 2 is going to available at 12AM tonight *Meanwhile me to my Netflix wala friend pic.twitter.com/iWLWjnBpjY — Mayank♥️🇮🇳 (@Bauaa__) August 14, 2019

#SacredGamesSeason2

When you asked for Netflix account from your friend for watching Sacred games last year but this year you have Netflix’s mobile subscription: pic.twitter.com/DqgeqaUCe8 — Paras (@Basera_) August 14, 2019

People with Netflix Account Right now :-#SacredGamesSeason2 pic.twitter.com/Rc7K8quTaq — Vivek Chaudhari (@vivekkkx) August 14, 2019

#SacredGamesSeason2 chaddi buddy when i ask him about Netflix subscription pic.twitter.com/kSB2WQrfzA — Akkad Bakkad (@bombaebow) August 14, 2019

The release of Sacred Games 2 at midnight:

Nobody :

Literally nobody:

Indians ready to welcome sacred games 2 at 12:00 AM#SacredGamesSeason2 #gujju_sarcastic_007 pic.twitter.com/QkPYtftBsI — Gujju Sarcastic 007 (@gujju_sarcastic) August 14, 2019

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to watch #SacredGamesSeason2 😂😉 pic.twitter.com/ft6rTGoGF3 — MuKul 🇮🇳 (@awesomemukul) August 14, 2019

#SacredGamesSeason2 is releasing at midnight. Me to my sleep: pic.twitter.com/7vpabINppZ — सिद्धान्त पटेल Principle Patel (@PatelSiddhant_) August 14, 2019

People without Netflix subscription:

#SacredGamesSeason2

People without Netflix subscription at midnight pic.twitter.com/vy3pZV5p3C — Anuj Kumar Doharey (@_fuckers_22) August 14, 2019

And people waiting for the torrent to leak the new season:

#SacredGamesSeason2 is out now

Me – Shit!! I don’t have Netflix subscription.

Meanwhile utorrent – pic.twitter.com/I405sURF4J — Abhi Talwar (@the_funjabi) August 14, 2019

And when Independence Day, Rakhi and Sacred Games 2 all happen on the same day:

*went to sleep at 7am after watching all episodes of #sacredgames2*

*Dad wakes me up at 8:30 saying ‘aaj rakhi hai, 10 ki jagah 9 bje hi kholte hain shop’*(garments ka business hai😅)

My reaction – pic.twitter.com/bGrR9aJdC9 — Puneet Limani (@naastik_limani) August 15, 2019

*People excited for 15th August Not for Independence Day But for #SacredGamesSeason2 *

Independence day 👇 pic.twitter.com/mj7uUaQ5Tt — Lalit Chauhan🔥 (@Born_Gujrati) August 14, 2019

This season is written by Varun Grover, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave and Pooja Tolani and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Ghaywan steps into Vikramaditya Motwane’s shoes to direct one timeline.