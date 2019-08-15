The best reactions on social media to the release of Netflix’s Sacred Games 2

After Netflix revealed that all episodes of the second season of the series Sacred Games would be available at midnight on August 15, fans were all set to give up on a night’s sleep much like the quote from the trailer ‘Balidaan dena hoga’ (you will have to sacrifice). Many shared memes of how Indians were waiting for midnight to binge-watch one of their favourite shows.
Fans were eager to find out what happens to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde, Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh and the new character of Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi.
There were various reaction on social media, with some people asking others for their Netflix passwords while those with accounts weren’t keen on sharing access.
Requests for a Netflix password:
When someone shares their Netflix password with you just a few hrs before the release of #SacredGamesSeason2
Friends: Bhai Login Id Aur Password dena Netflix ka
Me:#SacredGamesSeason2
#SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGamesSeason2
My friend, when i asked for a Netflix id, password :
People who actually have Netflix account:
#SACREDGAMES2
Sacred Games 2 is going to available at 12AM tonight
*Meanwhile me to my Netflix wala friend
#SacredGamesSeason2
When you asked for Netflix account from your friend for watching Sacred games last year but this year you have Netflix's mobile subscription:
People with Netflix Account Right now :-#SacredGamesSeason2
chaddi buddy when i ask him about Netflix subscription
The release of Sacred Games 2 at midnight:
Nobody :
Literally nobody:
Indians ready to welcome sacred games 2 at 12:00 AM#SacredGamesSeason2 #gujju_sarcastic_007
At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to watch #SacredGamesSeason2 😂😉
#SacredGamesSeason2 is releasing at midnight.
Me to my sleep:
People without Netflix subscription:
#SacredGamesSeason2
People without Netflix subscription at midnight
People without Netflix account#SacredGamesSeason2
People Who Don't Have Subscription Of @NetflixIndia To Watch #SacredGamesSeason2 .
And people waiting for the torrent to leak the new season:
Waiting for Sacred Games torrent.#SacredGamesSeason2
#SacredGamesSeason2 is out now
Me – Shit!! I don't have Netflix subscription.
Meanwhile utorrent –
#SacredGamesSeason2
Torrent users –
And when Independence Day, Rakhi and Sacred Games 2 all happen on the same day:
*went to sleep at 7am after watching all episodes of #sacredgames2*
*Dad wakes me up at 8:30 saying 'aaj rakhi hai, 10 ki jagah 9 bje hi kholte hain shop'*(garments ka business hai😅)
My reaction –
1. Watching #WIvIND
2. Binge watching #SacredGames2
3. PM's speech on #IndependenceDayIndia
4. Celebrating #RakshaBandhan2019
Indians rn:
*People excited for 15th August Not for Independence Day But for #SacredGamesSeason2 *
Independence day 👇
This season is written by Varun Grover, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave and Pooja Tolani and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Ghaywan steps into Vikramaditya Motwane’s shoes to direct one timeline.