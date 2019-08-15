Toggle Menu
The best reactions on social media to the release of Netflix’s Sacred Games 2

As Netflix India revealed all the episodes of Sacred Games 2 would be made available at midnight on August 15, fans declared they were prepared to sacrifice a night's sleep.

With memes and GIFs, desi fans can’t stop talking about Sacred Games season 2.

After Netflix revealed that all episodes of the second season of the series Sacred Games would be available at midnight on August 15, fans were all set to give up on a night’s sleep much like the quote from the trailer ‘Balidaan dena hoga’ (you will have to sacrifice). Many shared memes of how Indians were waiting for midnight to binge-watch one of their favourite shows.

Fans were eager to find out what happens to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde, Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh and the new character of Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

There were various reaction on social media, with some people asking others for their Netflix passwords while those with accounts weren’t keen on sharing access.

Requests for a Netflix password:

People who actually have Netflix account:

The release of Sacred Games 2 at midnight:

People without Netflix subscription:

And people waiting for the torrent to leak the new season:

And when Independence Day, Rakhi and Sacred Games 2 all happen on the same day:

This season is written by Varun Grover, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave and Pooja Tolani and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Ghaywan steps into Vikramaditya Motwane’s shoes to direct one timeline.

