Netflix India drops Sacred Games 2 trailer and its memes are already a hit

Netflix India’s original series Sacred Games, based on a book of the same name, was a breakout show last year. Fans loved the performances of actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte on the show, but then had to wait for the second season.

Advertising

On Tuesday, Netflix finally released the first trailer of the second season and confirmed that the new season will begin airing on August 15.

Calendar nikalo bhaiyo aur behno. #SacredGames2 ka release date ayela hai!https://t.co/zQLxJ1q4Yd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 9, 2019

The streaming company also tweeted, “Now that the Sacred Games 2 trailer and release date are here, could you please stop threatening us?”

Now that the Sacred Games 2 trailer and release date are here, could you please stop threatening us?#SacredGames2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 9, 2019

The new trailer created a huge buzz online, with the hashtag #SacredGames2 dominating all trends, temporarily even ousting the World Cup-related #INDvNZ from its top spot. But fans also did what they do best — turned the scenes from the trailer into memes. Much like the previous season, the results of their efforts are hilarious.

And it seems the character played by Pankaj Tripathi is the new favourite subject of the memes:

*While talking to crush*

Self respect ka: pic.twitter.com/NCp0v3kQBU — Romana (@RomanaRaza) July 9, 2019

When your younger sibling knows a secret about you and they want the last slice of the Pizza. #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/wIYrEG77E4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 9, 2019

Me to autowala friends when I see BEST BUS PRICE DROP.#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/zSPRCsApbM — Autowaala (@Autowaala) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 Arya stark : I make a list of People who i am going to kill… Advertising Gaitonde making his list : Baap Ka, Kuku ka, Bunty ka sab ka badla lega re tera Gaitonde pic.twitter.com/4M86epC9NL — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) July 9, 2019

When Gamora and Thanos went to collect the soul stone Redskull be like:- pic.twitter.com/wHghPGzKr0 — Darsh Sidhwani (@DarshSidhwani) July 9, 2019

My EMIs to me as soon as my salary is credited#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/NhdvjnZGNa — Chirag (@igot10on10) July 9, 2019

When college juniors comes for advise from seniors Seniors be like : #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/Ftx3XrM6wm — Aadi (@FreakSlayer03) July 9, 2019

#sacredgames2#Netflix

Friend : Subscription Nahi hai Apne pass, Sacred games 2 kese dekhenge..?

Me : 500 Rupeey ka : pic.twitter.com/yT4rO8GIlL — चाचा चौधरी 🧢 (@idhar_dekh_le) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2

Pic1 : Engineers throughout 4 years

Pic2 : Engineers at the time of campus placement pic.twitter.com/wyftvnsjy2 — Ã✞Øʍɨȼ🌟 (@Atomic404) July 9, 2019

Mechanical Engineer vs Software Engineer 🤙😂😂#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/pWABw9Y7NE — Delhi se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) July 9, 2019

When you’re biggest gangster in India but your parents told you to have a govt job#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/et96q93WSk — Ank Syal (@ank_syal) July 9, 2019

Kohinoor to other diamonds pic.twitter.com/3gavW07sEL — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) July 9, 2019

In the trailer, we see some glimpses of characters from the first season, but there are new ones as well. In the new season, actors like Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin join the cast.

The second season is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Vikramaditya Motwane serves as the showrunner.