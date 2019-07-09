Toggle Menu
Netflix India drops Sacred Games 2 trailer and its memes are already a hit

Not only did the new trailer created a huge buzz online, with the hashtag #SacredGames2 dominating all trends, even ousting the #INDvNZ from its top spot, thrilled but the news, fans did what they do best -- turned scenes into memes.

Pankaj Tripathi’s line, ‘Balidaan dene hoga’ has captured all the attention of meme-makers online.

Netflix India’s original series Sacred Games, based on a book of the same name, was a breakout show last year. Fans loved the performances of actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte on the show, but then had to wait for the second season.

On Tuesday, Netflix finally released the first trailer of the second season and confirmed that the new season will begin airing on August 15.

The streaming company also tweeted, “Now that the Sacred Games 2 trailer and release date are here, could you please stop threatening us?”

The new trailer created a huge buzz online, with the hashtag #SacredGames2 dominating all trends, temporarily even ousting the World Cup-related #INDvNZ from its top spot. But fans also did what they do best — turned the scenes from the trailer into memes. Much like the previous season, the results of their efforts are hilarious.

And it seems the character played by Pankaj Tripathi is the new favourite subject of the memes:

In the trailer, we see some glimpses of characters from the first season, but there are new ones as well. In the new season, actors like Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin join the cast.

The second season is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Vikramaditya Motwane serves as the showrunner.

