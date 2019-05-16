Sachin Tendulkar’s witty reply to ICC’s trolling is winning thumbs-up online

Sachin Tendulkar recently attracted a lot of attention on Twitter with a knockout punch to International Cricket Council (ICC). The official handle of the cricket governing body tried to troll the legendary Indian batsman, however, it was his tongue-in-cheek response that stole the show online.

As it happened, the master blaster and Vinod Kambli, who are childhood friends and grew up playing cricket at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, recently hit the nets together — just like old times.

Tendulkar chose to share a short video of their game online.

“Felt great to be back in the nets with Kambli during the lunch break! It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park… Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other,” the ace batsman wrote.

Felt great to be back in the nets with @vinodkambli349 during the @tendulkarmga lunch break!

It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park… 🏏 Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other. #TMGA pic.twitter.com/DzlOm12SKa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 11, 2019

While the clip, showing the pair playing at the Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy camp in Navi Mumbai with Tendulkar bowling a couple of signature leg spinners, left people nostalgic, ICC noticed that the little master was clearly overstepping.

So in a bid to pull his leg, they pointed out the gaffe, along with a photo of umpire Steve Bucknor signalling the no-ball in their tweet. Tendulkar has been a victim of a number of umpiring howlers and his relationship with Bucknor is well-known given that the umpire gave him out thrice contentiously. The last time was against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in 2005 when Tendulkar was playing his 199th Test — the penultimate of his glittering career. These decisions had left the cricket-crazy India fuming at that time.

However, Tendulkar, being a sport that he is always, replied that at least this time he was bowling and not batting! And to seal the matter, he concluded the “umpire’s decision is always the final decision” along with an emoji signalling out!

At least this time I am bowling and not batting 😋 .. umpire’s decision is always the final decision. ☝🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2019

The sassy reply from the cricketer kickstarted a laughing riot online and many dubbed it as classy as his strikes at the crease was mighty impressed.

Stev & ICC 🤐 run out on noball by CRICKET LEGEND “SACHIN TENDULKAR” “👍”😘😆😋🤣😂 https://t.co/1xn1NdZadg — NIKHIL ALMALKAR # TEN @ 1985 (@TenNikhil) May 16, 2019

@ICC I shall never , never take on God again. Now repeat!😄 https://t.co/HTgKfhgkv4 — IndiaWithin (@Indiawithin) May 16, 2019

Still hasn’t lost his silken touch! See how beautifully @sachin_rt played this googly bowled by @ICC! — Tweetosaurus🇮🇳 (@abhi413) May 15, 2019

Aur ye mara boundary line ke bahar 6 run ….!!

Master always best 😎 — Thalaivar North Fan Page (@Vsdhakane) May 15, 2019