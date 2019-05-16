Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar’s witty reply to ICC’s trolling is winning thumbs-up online

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tried to troll Tendulkar, replying to his post with a picture of umpire Steve Bucknor, who The Little Master had famously clashed with in the past for wrong decisions. However, it was Tendulkar's reply that stole the show.

Cricket fans can’t have enough of Sachin Tendulkar’s reply and now are poking fun at ICC.

Sachin Tendulkar recently attracted a lot of attention on Twitter with a knockout punch to International Cricket Council (ICC). The official handle of the cricket governing body tried to troll the legendary Indian batsman, however, it was his tongue-in-cheek response that stole the show online.

As it happened, the master blaster and Vinod Kambli, who are childhood friends and grew up playing cricket at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, recently hit the nets together — just like old times.

Tendulkar chose to share a short video of their game online.

“Felt great to be back in the nets with Kambli during the lunch break! It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park… Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other,” the ace batsman wrote.

While the clip, showing the pair playing at the Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy camp in Navi Mumbai with Tendulkar bowling a couple of signature leg spinners, left people nostalgic, ICC noticed that the little master was clearly overstepping.

So in a bid to pull his leg, they pointed out the gaffe, along with a photo of umpire Steve Bucknor signalling the no-ball in their tweet. Tendulkar has been a victim of a number of umpiring howlers and his relationship with Bucknor is well-known given that the umpire gave him out thrice contentiously. The last time was against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in 2005 when Tendulkar was playing his 199th Test — the penultimate of his glittering career. These decisions had left the cricket-crazy India fuming at that time.

However, Tendulkar, being a sport that he is always, replied that at least this time he was bowling and not batting! And to seal the matter, he concluded the “umpire’s decision is always the final decision” along with an emoji signalling out!

The sassy reply from the cricketer kickstarted a laughing riot online and many dubbed it as classy as his strikes at the crease was mighty impressed.

