Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘unbelievable’ experience with traditional fishing in Goa leaves netizens delighted

In a clip shared on Instagram, the legendary cricketer watches fishermen push a boat into the sea and joins them in retrieving it.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar fishing, Sachin tries traditional fishing, Sachin with fishermen in Goa, indian expressThe Master Blaster engaged with traditional fishermen on the beach and witnessed boat being pushed into the sea.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who often shares glimpses of his life on Instagram, has now shared his “unbelievable” experience with traditional fishing in Goa. The Master Blaster engaged with traditional fishermen on the beach and witnessed a boat being pushed into the sea. The former Indian cricket team captain, a known foodie, also had a delicious Goan lunch.

In the clip, clad in shorts and a T-shirt, Tendulkar is seen interacting with a man, who explains traditional fishing and shows him a traditional fishing net kept inside a boat. The man says that they have been continuing traditional fishing and want the young generation to continue it as well. Tendulkar also agrees, saying, “tradition must continue” and adds that when people come to Goa, “the only thing we think of is seafood, nobody ever thinks how much hard work is there behind to get seafood”.

“Kya experience hain ye (What an experience),” says Tendulkar, watching the fishermen pushing the boat into the sea. Tendulkar ties a rope on his waist, joining them in retrieving the boat. Later, he ventures to try out Goan lunch at the man’s restaurant and is seen enjoying different varieties of fish with his son Arjun.

The clip shared on Tuesday has garnered more than 2.4 million views on Instagram.

Netizens were amused by the clip and many praised the legendary cricketer for his humility. A user commented, “An interesting morning with Fishermen in Goa!” Another user wrote, “Such a feel good video.” A third user wrote, “This man is so so down to earth and geling, friendly and big smile on his face, aise thodi God Of Cricket kaha jata hai Sachin Sir ko. Pele and his group must have experienced a unforgetable morninh of their life. Arjun is so shy, when pele said Arjun am sorry i am calling u arun, he was so shy and moving away from camera. Such a humble sweet loving family. God Bless U All. Loads of Love Sachin Sir.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:55:10 am
