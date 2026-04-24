Sachin Tendulkar’s 53rd birthday: Son Arjun wishes father but skips cake in viral video

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As Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 on April 24th, birthday wishes flooded in from across the cricketing world. Among them, one message stood out for its humour and simplicity—coming from his son, Arjun Tendulkar.
In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun is seen holding a plate with a cake slice while sending his wishes. But he quickly added a cheeky disclaimer. Smiling, he said, “Happy Birthday, I am not going to eat this because I don’t eat sugar very often. I will see you soon,” a remark that amused fans and highlighted his disciplined routine.
The franchise posted the clip on social media with the caption, “Sachin sir, Arjun aur hamare taraf se aapke liye cake. Happy Birthday.” The video then transitions into a montage of photos capturing Arjun and Sachin over the years—from childhood moments to more recent ones—adding a personal touch to the tribute.
Sachin sir, Arjun aur hamare taraf se aapke liye cake 🍰
Happy Birthday ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wuO4VrZNau
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 24, 2026
The clip quickly made the rounds online, drawing reactions from fans who not only sent their wishes to Sachin but also debated Arjun’s role in this year’s IPL. Many questioned his lack of game time despite the move.
Arjun, bought by LSG at his base price of ₹30 lakh in the 2026 auction, is still waiting for his chance this season. Having previously been part of the Mumbai Indians setup since 2021, he featured in just five matches over five seasons. His switch to LSG was seen as an opportunity for more exposure, but he is yet to break into the playing XI this year.
As for Sachin, his legacy remains unmatched. Born on April 24, 1973, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters the game has seen. With 34,357 international runs, he remains the highest run-scorer in cricket history. He also holds the record for the most centuries across formats and is the only player to have played 200 Test matches.
In Test cricket alone, he amassed 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries and 2,058 fours—numbers that underline his dominance in the format. Known for his patience and longevity, the ‘Master Blaster’ also became the fastest to get to 15,000 Test runs, achieving the milestone in just 300 innings.
Disclaimer: This is for informational and entertainment purposes only; personal lifestyle choices and professional sports commentary expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute fitness or professional advice.