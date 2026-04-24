Sachin Tendulkar’s 53rd birthday: Son Arjun wishes father but skips cake in viral video

The video transitions into a montage of photos capturing Arjun and Sachin over the years—from childhood moments to more recent ones—adding a personal touch to the tribute.

As Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 on April 24th, birthday wishes flooded in from across the cricketing world. Among them, one message stood out for its humour and simplicity—coming from his son, Arjun Tendulkar.

In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun is seen holding a plate with a cake slice while sending his wishes. But he quickly added a cheeky disclaimer. Smiling, he said, “Happy Birthday, I am not going to eat this because I don’t eat sugar very often. I will see you soon,” a remark that amused fans and highlighted his disciplined routine.

The franchise posted the clip on social media with the caption, “Sachin sir, Arjun aur hamare taraf se aapke liye cake. Happy Birthday.” The video then transitions into a montage of photos capturing Arjun and Sachin over the years—from childhood moments to more recent ones—adding a personal touch to the tribute.