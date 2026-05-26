Sachin Tendulkar’s unexpected walk down flight aisle triggers fan frenzy, Bollywood actor captures moment

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar once again gave fans a moment to remember after a heartwarming interaction aboard a flight, glimpses of which surfaced on social media on Sunday night.

In the video shared by the batting great, Tendulkar is seen walking through the aisle of the aircraft, happily stopping to click pictures with fellow passengers. What began as a simple selfie moment quickly turned into a frenzy, with several passengers leaving their seats and pulling out their phones to squeeze into the frame with the cricket icon. Sharing the clip, Tendulkar wrote, “Had to do a lap and meet everyone! Always appreciate the love people show me.”

The scene once again highlighted the unmatched admiration the former India captain continues to enjoy, even more than a decade after retiring from international cricket.

Watch the video:

Had to do a lap and meet everyone! Always appreciate the love people show me ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rI2khAQyjZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 24, 2026

Interestingly, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua Vidyarthi were also on the same flight and captured the special atmosphere around Tendulkar. In the clip shared by Vidyarthi, the actor says, “Sachin Tendulkar is flying with us, the whole plane is coming out, celebration chal raha hai (celebration is going on).” Soon after, passengers can be heard chanting the iconic “Sachin, Sachin” slogan inside the aircraft.

The video also featured a text overlay that read, “Thank you Sachin, for the joy, pride and memories you have gifted generations of us.” Later in the clip, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali are seen posing for pictures with the Vidyarthi couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi (@ashishvidyarthi1)

Sharing the experience online, Vidyarthi wrote, “Yesterday, just before we took off for Goa, we witnessed something beautiful. The love, warmth, and sheer adulation for Sachin was extraordinary to watch. Thank you, dear Sachin, for the joy, pride, and memories you’ve gifted generations of us. Here were two more fans, excitedly sitting, smiling… Watching a legend being loved.”

The wholesome moment quickly drew reactions online, with fans praising Tendulkar not just for his cricketing legacy but also for his humility. One user commented, “So much to learn from you even off the ground! The Almighty created you with a lot of thought.”

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Another wrote, “I had an opportunity to meet and talk with them personally, believe me Sachin is an absolute gentleman. Anjali Ma’am is an equally humble being. Wonderful couple. It’s my lifetime memory.”

A third person added, “Yeh hote hain real life celebrity (this is what a real-life celebrity looks like)… humbleness defines someone’s personality… achieving so much but still so humble… no arrogance nothing… truly inspirational.”

Another comment perfectly summed up the emotions of fans: “The man who made 1 billion people stop breathing with every ball, now making them smile aisle by aisle.”