Sachin Tendulkar viral video: Cricket legend stops to admire village children’s handmade ‘car’

A group of children from a village left cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar visibly delighted after he spotted them playing with a handmade cart designed to look like a car and decided to stop his vehicle to watch them in action.
The former India batter later shared the heartwarming moment on X, posting a video of the youngsters proudly showing off their creation — a tiny makeshift vehicle put together using pure creativity, basic materials, and a lot of imagination.
In the video, the children are seen guiding the cart along a village road. Built using wheels attached to rods and supported by wooden frames, the contraption carried one child while others pulled and pushed it forward. Though simple in design, the ingenuity behind it immediately caught Tendulkar’s eye.
Instead of merely passing by, Tendulkar stepped out to speak with the children and take a closer look at how their invention worked. The clip shows him smiling warmly, interacting with them, and appreciating the effort and imagination that went into building the cart.
Sharing the video, Tendulkar wrote, “Driving through one of the many hidden corners of India, we stopped to check out a ‘car’ that didn’t come from a showroom, but from sheer imagination. This is the kind of talent that doesn’t wait for perfect conditions, it finds a way to roll anyway. Bas mauka milna chahiye! (All it needs is an opportunity).”
Driving through one of the many hidden corners of India, we stopped to check out a ‘car’ that didn’t come from a showroom, but from sheer imagination.
This is the kind of talent that doesn’t wait for perfect conditions, it finds a way to roll anyway. Bas mauka milna chahiye! pic.twitter.com/6QMlnwvyzx
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 11, 2026
The video quickly gained traction online, with social media users applauding both the children’s resourcefulness and Tendulkar’s gesture of encouraging grassroots talent. Many highlighted how innovation often comes from limited means, especially in rural India.
One user wrote, “Sachin Tendulkar has an amazing persona to encourage people on and off the fi eld. The legend is making the right use of his fame, popularity, and reach. And yes, the talent on the streets of India is immense; they need support from the government. The money that our governments are spending on freebies should be diverted and spent on such innovative, talented minds.”
Another commented, “Big respect to this unsung talent who’s crafting his dreams with his own hands! And what a moment, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself came to meet!”
A third user added, “True jugaad – when the road to innovation doesn’t need a showroom just a dream and some scrap. Bas mauka milna chahiye!! Thanks for the great inspiring share.”
“This is real ‘Made in India’ spirit… No showroom, no loans just pure desi jugaad and raw talent,” another comment read.
A fifth person wrote, “The fact that you took the effort to showcase their talent and jugaad shows what a gem of a person and my idol you are.”