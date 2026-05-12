Sachin Tendulkar viral video: Cricket legend stops to admire village children’s handmade ‘car’

The clip shows Tendulkar smiling warmly, interacting with them, and appreciating the effort and imagination that went into building the cart. (Source: @sachin_rt/X)

A group of children from a village left cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar visibly delighted after he spotted them playing with a handmade cart designed to look like a car and decided to stop his vehicle to watch them in action.

The former India batter later shared the heartwarming moment on X, posting a video of the youngsters proudly showing off their creation — a tiny makeshift vehicle put together using pure creativity, basic materials, and a lot of imagination.

In the video, the children are seen guiding the cart along a village road. Built using wheels attached to rods and supported by wooden frames, the contraption carried one child while others pulled and pushed it forward. Though simple in design, the ingenuity behind it immediately caught Tendulkar’s eye.