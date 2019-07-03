Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar tweets ‘Sundar Pic’, netizens call it the ‘most valuable photo’

More pictures of the interaction between the two were shared by the former cricketer himself along with a hilarious pun that left many amused.

sachin tendulkar, Sundar Pichai, sachin tendulkar tweet, icc world cup 2019, Google ceo, tendulkar game, twitter reactions
Though Team India lost its match to England on Sunday, a special moment captured between cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Google CEO Sundar Pichai seems to have left many smiling. The picture of the two was shared by the official Twitter account of Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) along with a caption that read, “Google CEO @sundarpichai along with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt at the game today.”

More pictures of the interaction between the two were shared by the former cricketer himself along with a pun that left many amused. “Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?” tweeted Tendulkar.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral with some calling the meeting between the two a fanboy moment for Pichai, who in an earlier interaction, had confessed to being an avid-cricket fan and had revealed that he grew up idolising Sunil Gavaskar and Tendulkar.

