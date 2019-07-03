Sachin Tendulkar tweets ‘Sundar Pic’, netizens call it the ‘most valuable photo’

Though Team India lost its match to England on Sunday, a special moment captured between cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Google CEO Sundar Pichai seems to have left many smiling. The picture of the two was shared by the official Twitter account of Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) along with a caption that read, “Google CEO @sundarpichai along with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt at the game today.”

Advertising

ALSO READ | Video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering for her ‘papa’ goes viral

More pictures of the interaction between the two were shared by the former cricketer himself along with a pun that left many amused. “Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?” tweeted Tendulkar.

Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai? 😀 pic.twitter.com/vEuZKJlu6r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2019

Google CEO @sundarpichai along with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt at the game today 🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/jKZKFgelUF — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral with some calling the meeting between the two a fanboy moment for Pichai, who in an earlier interaction, had confessed to being an avid-cricket fan and had revealed that he grew up idolising Sunil Gavaskar and Tendulkar.

Two masters sitting together https://t.co/NTPwNess5a — ashish agarwal (@ash6070) July 3, 2019

Ab wordplay b tum he karlo. pic.twitter.com/OYALhTMgO5 — Pun of god (@Punofgod) July 3, 2019

When I lose a argument with foreigner pic.twitter.com/d7IVkCInzl — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prabhat28432285) July 3, 2019

When you ask “Ok Google, Who’s God ?” …

Google sends out its CEO to answer it himself. pic.twitter.com/JTbNuMmHO5 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 30, 2019

Two bosses of their profession… 👌👌👌 — Abhishek Yadav (@Abhiabhishek719) June 30, 2019

When Google says Sachin is God. Sundar Pichai be like: pic.twitter.com/0Z1dyolzG4 — Saanvi (@Lil_MissTrolls) June 30, 2019