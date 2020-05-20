Sachin Tendulkar turns hairstylist for son Arjun, video wows many online

Giving his son a trendy buzz cut, Sachin Tendulkar impressed fans with his hair-styling skills. (Sachin Tendulkar/ Instagram) Giving his son a trendy buzz cut, Sachin Tendulkar impressed fans with his hair-styling skills. (Sachin Tendulkar/ Instagram)

Barbershops and salons remain closed in most parts of India despite an easing of lockdown restrictions, which might explain why legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar played hairstylist for son Arjun.

Taking to Instagram, the batsman showed off his skills with a comb and scissors, trimming his 20-year-old son’s hair with the help of “hair salon assistant” — daughter Sara. He used a trimmer to complete the hairstyle and the video got over 3 million views in less than 24 hours.

Posting the video, the cricketer wrote, “As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut 💇‍♂️ turns out you’ll always be handsome @arjuntendulkar24 😀”

Watch the video here:

Fans on social media were thrilled to see the doting father give his son a cool hairstyle. Many commented that Tendulkar clearly gives his all no matter what he does.

