scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

‘I’ll take Misal Pav any day’: Sachin Tendulkar shares video as he enjoys Maharashtrian food

The 'Master Blaster' and Mumbai native shared his fondness for Misal Pav through a video on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 8:50:30 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Misal Pav, Indian cricket, cricket, Maharashtra food, street food, social media viral, indian expressSachin Tendulkar shares video of eating Misal Pav

Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share his fondness for Misal Pav. The video of Tendulkar enjoying the popular Maharashtrian delicacy has made netizens chatter about their favourite breakfast.

“Misal Pav’s matter itself is different. Its reminds me of Burmese croustade. But Maharashtra’s Misal Pav is number 1,” says Tendulkar in the video. With a smile, he takes a spoonful of the curry and munches it. He can be seen delighted with its taste in the video.

Watch the video:

“Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day! What’s your idea of a perfect breakfast?” read the caption of the tweet.

“in Mumbai = Mamledaar If in Pune almost everywhere In Nashik and Pune Misal is way better,” commented a Twitter user. “You have had the best misal has to offer i must say at Nashik,” wrote another user.

Misal Pav includes sprouts curry topped with onions, tomatoes, lemon juice and coriander leaves. The street food is served with soft pav. In Marathi, ‘misal’ word means mixture and the sprouts curry is called usal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement