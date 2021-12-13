‘I’ll take Misal Pav any day’: Sachin Tendulkar shares video as he enjoys Maharashtrian food

Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share his fondness for Misal Pav. The video of Tendulkar enjoying the popular Maharashtrian delicacy has made netizens chatter about their favourite breakfast.

“Misal Pav’s matter itself is different. Its reminds me of Burmese croustade. But Maharashtra’s Misal Pav is number 1,” says Tendulkar in the video. With a smile, he takes a spoonful of the curry and munches it. He can be seen delighted with its taste in the video.

Watch the video:

Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day! What’s your idea of a perfect breakfast?🍴😋#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/VewgsNTsRH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

“Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day! What’s your idea of a perfect breakfast?” read the caption of the tweet.

“in Mumbai = Mamledaar If in Pune almost everywhere In Nashik and Pune Misal is way better,” commented a Twitter user. “You have had the best misal has to offer i must say at Nashik,” wrote another user.

If in Pune almost everywhere In Nashik and Pune Misal is way better — LESLIE ROYSTON SEQUE (@leslie_royston) December 12, 2021

Sambahar Rasam some veg curry with Rice , the best breakfast for me . Had Misal Paav for breakfast in Nashik a few times , must say one of the best things I’ve had — Srini (@softsignalout) December 12, 2021

You have had the best misal has to offer i must say at Nashik — Ajinkya (@ajinkya_299) December 12, 2021

Misal Pav includes sprouts curry topped with onions, tomatoes, lemon juice and coriander leaves. The street food is served with soft pav. In Marathi, ‘misal’ word means mixture and the sprouts curry is called usal.