Behind 100 centuries: Sachin Tendulkar shares this pre-match morning ritual he still follows

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gave a sneak peek into a simple ritual that he has followed throughout his career. Revealing the ritual on Instagram, the cricket legend was seen making a cup of green tea, which has been a part of his daily routine. He shared that the habit gives him peace and allows him to enjoy a moment with himself before the day begins.
In the now-viral video, Tendulkar can be seen preparing a cup of green tea by dipping a tea bag into a glass of hot water before explaining why he has always preferred making it himself rather than relying on others.
“So, kettle toh is already boiled. Every morning I did this, even during my playing days. I would make my own tea in the room. The last thing I wanted was someone coming to my room and saying, ‘Sir, your tea is ready.’ Nahi, I like making things on my own,” he said in the video.
Reflecting on his playing days, he added that he valued privacy before stepping onto the field. “Khelte hoye match ke pehle I didn’t want anyone to enter my room. Ghar mein bhi vohi aadat hai. I like making my own stuff. It’s peaceful and enjoyable. Enjoy your tea also. Bye for now.”
Sharing the video, he wrote, “A cup of tea has been part of more innings than most people realise.”
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The video has since gone viral, resonating with numerous fans and wellness enthusiasts. “Sachin… By seeing you I started drinking Boost, with your earlier advertisement, mom used to say if you want strength like sachin drink then only you can hit 4 and six like him..a real motivator,” a user wrote.
“One more reason added to loves and respect you sir,” another user commented. “”Until now, we had only seen your fif-teas. Now we have finally seen one of your teas.” Another fan wrote, “Because you’re a legend,” a third user reacted.