Behind 100 centuries: Sachin Tendulkar shares this pre-match morning ritual he still follows

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gave a sneak peek into a simple ritual that he has followed throughout his career. Revealing the ritual on Instagram, the cricket legend was seen making a cup of green tea, which has been a part of his daily routine. He shared that the habit gives him peace and allows him to enjoy a moment with himself before the day begins.

In the now-viral video, Tendulkar can be seen preparing a cup of green tea by dipping a tea bag into a glass of hot water before explaining why he has always preferred making it himself rather than relying on others.