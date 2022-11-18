Sachin Tendulkar savours lassi, says when in Jaipur, enjoy breakfast like Jaipurians. Watch video

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who often shares glimpses of his life on Instagram, has left his fans delighted with a video showing him relishing lassi. The Master Blaster, also a food lover, experimented with Jaipuri breakfast and the video has racked up 5.5 million views.

The clip shows the former Indian cricket captain sitting against the backdrop of a picturesque building. With a breakfast plate in front of him, Tendulkar says, “When in Jaipur, enjoy your breakfast like Jaipurians.” He adds in Hindi, “Look at all that is there in my plate and beside there is lassi too. Enjoy.” He is seen savouring the blended yogurt drink. As the camera pans to show the marvellous building, the sound of peacocks are heard in the background.

Since being shared three days ago, the clip has amassed more than 7,14,000 lakh likes on Instagram. The legendary cricketer’s fans cannot stop gushing over the video. An Instagram user commented, “Mouth watering.” Another user wrote, “How do you manage such diet and fitness at this age?” A third user wrote, “All food bloggers, find another job now.”

Tendulkar’s video featuring his experience in traditional fishing in Goa struck a chord with netizens recently. He engaged with fishermen on the beach and took part in it. He also went on to try delicious Goan lunch and was served with a variety of fish.

Netizens are quite acquainted with Tendulkar’s love for food. Earlier this month, he shared a video showing him enjoying a cup of tea while standing on the roadside on the Belgaum-Goa expressway. Raising a toast to his son, Arjun–seen hiding behind the door of an SUV–Tendulkar dipped a rusk in the tea.