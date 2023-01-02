scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar remembers his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar sir on his death anniversary

Born in 1932, Ramakant Achrekar played a key role in shaping Sachin Tendulkar’s career over the years.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar sir on his death anniversary, Shivaji Park, Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar coach, cricket legend, Wankhede Stadium, viral, trending, Indian ExpressRamakant Achrekar coached many young players at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar Monday remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary. Achrekar died at the age of 87 at his Mumbai residence in 2019.

Born in 1932, Achrekar played a key role in shaping Tendulkar’s career over the years. He coached many young players at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar and his most famous pupil, Tendulkar, went on to become one of the greatest batters in the history of the game.

Also Read |‘Cricket god trying to be a football god as well’: Sachin Tendulkar plays football. Watch video

Sharing a photo with Achrekar, Tendulkar wrote, “He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer.”

“Amazing tribute. Prayers and thoughts on Achrekar sir death anniversary,” commented a user. “We respect your emotions legend! Great learnings,” said another. “This is the humbleness which made you great person. Remembering the roots after this much success in life shows your character. Kudos!” wrote a third. “We will always be thankful to Acharekar Sir who he give us great cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar,” another netizen posted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Tendulkar, who made his debut in 1989, became the first man to score 100 international hundreds and an ODI double hundred. He is also the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches. Tendulkar, who scored 34357 runs, capped his glorious career by winning the 2011 ODI World Cup at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:55 IST
Next Story

Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas’ insane court coverage to secure a point at United Cup

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close