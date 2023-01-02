Sachin Tendulkar remembers his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar sir on his death anniversary

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar Monday remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary. Achrekar died at the age of 87 at his Mumbai residence in 2019.

Born in 1932, Achrekar played a key role in shaping Tendulkar’s career over the years. He coached many young players at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar and his most famous pupil, Tendulkar, went on to become one of the greatest batters in the history of the game.

Sharing a photo with Achrekar, Tendulkar wrote, “He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer.”

He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023

“Amazing tribute. Prayers and thoughts on Achrekar sir death anniversary,” commented a user. “We respect your emotions legend! Great learnings,” said another. “This is the humbleness which made you great person. Remembering the roots after this much success in life shows your character. Kudos!” wrote a third. “We will always be thankful to Acharekar Sir who he give us great cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar,” another netizen posted.

Tendulkar, who made his debut in 1989, became the first man to score 100 international hundreds and an ODI double hundred. He is also the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches. Tendulkar, who scored 34357 runs, capped his glorious career by winning the 2011 ODI World Cup at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.