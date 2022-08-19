Sachin Tendulkar recalls childhood memory as he visits PYC Gymkhana in Pune. Watch

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled a moment from his childhood while visiting the PYC Gymkhana in Pune. The Master Blaster posted a video on Instagram Wednesday in which he shared about his first match for the Mumbai U-15 team.

Recalling the match that took place in 1986, Sachin shared an interesting anecdote from the game. He said he was batting on the non-striker’s end and his schoolmate Rahul Ganpule was on strike. His teammate was more than two years elder to him and was very quick between the wickets, he shared. He hit an off drive and wanted to run for three. Sachin shared how he wasn’t as fast back then and so he got run out on four runs. He said he cried all the way back to the pavilion and was consoled by the team manager and others.

Sachin also shared how he had come to the ground after 35 years and so he was getting emotional. “Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than three million views and 4.65 lakh likes. Netizens loved the video and one user praised Sachin for remembering all the names even after 35 years.

“It’s awesome that you still remember all the names after 35 years,” an Instagram user commented. “A real person is never scared to share his vulnerability,” shared another. “Old memories of your younger age always feels awesome,” posted a third.

“Really good to know your story everything is so inspiring related to you,” shared another individual.