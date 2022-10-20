Sachin Tendulkar posts cheeky message to wish Virender Sehwag on his 44th birthday

Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting and big shots no matter the format of the game. the former cricketer was also known for going for the maximum to bring up a century. The Nawab of Najafgarh, as he is fondly called, turned 44 Thursday and his long-term opening partner and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished him on Twitter with a cheeky message.

Tendulkar also shared an old photo with Sehwag from their playing days that shows both of them celebrating a wicket. “Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru! (Hitting a boundary after boundary, you have reached 44. Now hit a six to cross 50),” Tendulkar wrote referring to Sehwag’s batting style. Sehwag loved hitting boundaries and sixes in the powerplay overs and his natural style of batting was attacking irrespective of the format.

Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai!😜 Happy birthday Viru! pic.twitter.com/4Kh8QksvRi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2022

Sachin’s tweet has received more than 37,000 likes since being posted. “Happy Birthday Viru paaji. You along with Sachin sir, Yuvi, Dada and Dravid sir gave us lot of joy & happiness. God bless you all,” commented an Instagram user. “Veeru went into oblivion as suddenly as he rose on the cricket horizon. But that period was something we enjoyed the most. We were always on the edge when he was at the striker’s end. Happy birthday Viru,” said another.

Sehwag is only among two Indian cricketers to score a triple hundred in Tests and he has done so on two occasions. He smashed 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. He retired from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.