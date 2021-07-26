scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
Netizens left in awe as Sachin Tendulkar shares video of differently abled man playing carrom with his feet

In the clip, Gothankar, who is an auto driver's son, is seen effortlessly acing all the strikes with his feet.

By: Trends Desk | Agartala, New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2021 9:37:19 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar viral tweet, Harshad Gothankar, Sachin Tendulkar video carom twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe clip has been shared many times, with people expressing their admiration for Gothankar's passion and determination.

When it comes to passion, no disability is big enough to be a stumbling block in the path of success. A video of Harshad Gothankar, who has no hands but is extremely adept in playing carrom with his feet, has been doing the rounds on social media, with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar also sharing it and expressing his admiration.

“The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here’s Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto,” wrote the legendary batsman while sharing the viral clip, which now has garnered over 50 thousand views.

Watch the video here:

Gothankar, who often tried to play football but failed to maintain balance during the game, was encouraged by a friend to take up carrom. Since being shared online, the clip has been shared many times, with netizens expressing their admiration for Gothankar’s passion and determination.

