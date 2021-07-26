Netizens left in awe as Sachin Tendulkar shares video of differently abled man playing carrom with his feet

The clip has been shared many times, with people expressing their admiration for Gothankar's passion and determination.

When it comes to passion, no disability is big enough to be a stumbling block in the path of success. A video of Harshad Gothankar, who has no hands but is extremely adept in playing carrom with his feet, has been doing the rounds on social media, with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar also sharing it and expressing his admiration.

“The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here’s Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto,” wrote the legendary batsman while sharing the viral clip, which now has garnered over 50 thousand views.

In the clip, Gothankar, who is an auto driver’s son, is seen effortlessly acing all the strikes with his feet.

Watch the video here:

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here’s Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

Gothankar, who often tried to play football but failed to maintain balance during the game, was encouraged by a friend to take up carrom. Since being shared online, the clip has been shared many times, with netizens expressing their admiration for Gothankar’s passion and determination.

OMG 😲 I can’t do it even through my hand ek baar mein 2-3 hi aa pate hain hats off 2 him 🙏🏻 https://t.co/HLScb11JD5 — Happy Mind (@9neetu1180) July 26, 2021

Possible and Impossible differ by only I If you decide that only I can do it. You shall do it surely if your determination and devotion towards your work is truly… #mondaythoughts #motivation #MotivationalQuotes https://t.co/Ls0J9Rf6n5 — Prashant Kushwaha (@prashantk1947) July 26, 2021

Wowwww, this is just a daily motivation stuff https://t.co/cMeEAHMCSX — Nanduri Ramana (@NanduriRamana) July 26, 2021