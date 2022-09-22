scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar impresses netizens with his cooking skills. Brett Lee reacts

The cricket star was seen perfectly flipping an egg in his latest Instagram post.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar egg flip, Sachin Tendulkar cooking skill, Sachin Tendulkar cooking video, viral video Sachin Tendulkar omelet flip, Indian expressTendulkar's Instagram video post has since gathered over 4.5 lakh likes.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has set numerous records on the field and now the master blaster is also showing his skills in the kitchen. In his latest Instagram post, the 49-year-old is seen cooking an egg at what appears to be a buffet.

Tendulkar is seen tending to a sunny-side-up egg. He then perfectly flips the egg as the onlookers cheer him on his cooking finesse.

ALSO READ |Sachin Tendulkar evokes nostalgia in cricket fans as he turns up for India Legends

Sharing the video with his 36 million Instagram followers Tuesday, Tendulkar wrote, “Flicks ho ya flips, eggs-ample hamesha perfect hona chahiye! #foodie”.

His post has since gathered over 4.5 lakh likes. Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee commented on Tendulkar’s post and wrote, “I’m coming over for breaky tomorrow mate.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

An Instagram user wrote, “After retirement sir you enjoy your life.” Another person joked, “I tried this with Paratha once, and that Paratha is still stuck between the slab and wall.” “Master in every field,” said another.

This is not the first time that the former Indian skipper has impressed the netizens with his cooking. In 2021, he posted a video in which he showed how he prepares breakfast. Accompanied with witty commentary and the imitation of famous Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe, popularly known as Salt Bae, Tendulkar’s video gathered over 7.7 million views on Facebook.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Before that in 2018, Tendulkar also shared a video in which he cooked barbecue chicken.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 04:40:11 pm
Next Story

Chennai man kills 77-year-old grandmother, arrested

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement