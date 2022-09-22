Sachin Tendulkar impresses netizens with his cooking skills. Brett Lee reacts

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has set numerous records on the field and now the master blaster is also showing his skills in the kitchen. In his latest Instagram post, the 49-year-old is seen cooking an egg at what appears to be a buffet.

Tendulkar is seen tending to a sunny-side-up egg. He then perfectly flips the egg as the onlookers cheer him on his cooking finesse.

Sharing the video with his 36 million Instagram followers Tuesday, Tendulkar wrote, “Flicks ho ya flips, eggs-ample hamesha perfect hona chahiye! #foodie”.

His post has since gathered over 4.5 lakh likes. Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee commented on Tendulkar’s post and wrote, “I’m coming over for breaky tomorrow mate.”

An Instagram user wrote, “After retirement sir you enjoy your life.” Another person joked, “I tried this with Paratha once, and that Paratha is still stuck between the slab and wall.” “Master in every field,” said another.

This is not the first time that the former Indian skipper has impressed the netizens with his cooking. In 2021, he posted a video in which he showed how he prepares breakfast. Accompanied with witty commentary and the imitation of famous Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe, popularly known as Salt Bae, Tendulkar’s video gathered over 7.7 million views on Facebook.

Before that in 2018, Tendulkar also shared a video in which he cooked barbecue chicken.