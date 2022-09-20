Sachin Tendulkar evokes nostalgia in cricket fans as he turns up for India Legends

If you are a cricket buff who grew up in the 1990s, then you must be familiar with chants of “Sachin, Sachin” ringing in the air whenever legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came out to bat. With thousands of people rooting for him, it would give you goosebumps if you were watching the match in a stadium. The Master Blaster reminded fans of the bygone era as he is currently playing in the Road Safety World Series.

Captaining the India Legends team, Tendulkar turned back the clock and treated his fans to his exquisite shots in a match against New Zealand Legends at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India Legends had scored 49 runs for the loss of one wicket in 5.5 overs before rain played spoilsport and the match got abandoned. Tendulkar and Suresh Raina were at the crease batting on 19 and 9, respectively, at the time.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar recalls childhood memory as he visits PYC Gymkhana in Pune. Watch

A video posted on Twitter shows how the whole stadium erupted in cheers as Sachin Tendulkar came out to bat.

Another video shows Sachin Tendulkar playing a backfoot punch off a delivery bowled by Kyle Mills.

Perfection❤️ “THE MAN , THE MYTH . THE LEGEND”❤️ Backfoot punch by Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 49 years. Looks like he is still 23 yrs old guy. The Greatest There Was

The Greatest There Is

The Geatest There will be🐐#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2022 pic.twitter.com/pb2eoz8Jff — AbhishekkK (@Abhishekkkk10) September 19, 2022

“I left watching cricket the day he hung his boots, but i guess its time to start watching cricket again!!” commented a Twitter user. “Really enjoying to see him bat again… These tournaments should be held a lot often and we should see these guys playing… Golden era of cricket relieved… Need a better platform than road safety,” said another. “Peerless Sachin, the greatest ever batsman,” wrote a third.

A lap shot played by Tendulkar against Shane Bond also reminded fans of his younger days. A netizen tweeted the video and wrote, “Sachin Tendulkar playing those lap shots like a youngster. Just Imagine if T20 in his Prime Days.”

Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 after playing 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I for India scoring a staggering 34,357 international runs.