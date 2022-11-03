scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a cup of tea at roadside stall while travelling on highway with son Arjun

Sachin shared the video on Instagram Wednesday and it has received more than 6 million views.

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys cup of tea on highway, Arjun Tendulkar, road trip, Master Blaster, Instagram, viral, trending, Indian ExpressSachin Tendulkar says in the video that he is on the Belgaum-Goa expressway.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar keeps his fans updated by sharing snippets of his life on social media. The Master Blaster regularly posts stuff showcasing him enjoying the little things in life like a road trip. In a video posted on Instagram Wednesday, Tendulkar is seen enjoying a cup of tea at a roadside stall while travelling on a highway.

Sachin says in the video that he is on the Belgaum-Goa expressway. Enjoying a cup of tea while standing on the roadside, Sachin also dips a rusk in the tea. Sachin says this is like a hard toast to his son Arjun who is seen hiding behind the door of the SUV.

Also Read |Sachin Tendulkar evokes nostalgia in cricket fans as he turns up for India Legends

In the end, Sachin is seen posing for photos with the roadside stall owner and local people. “Road Trip pe chai break toh banta hai,” Sachin captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The video has received more than 6 million views since being posted. “You made their day,” commented an Instagram user. “That Tea Seller is definitely someone special…The God Himself came at his place for a Tea…” wrote another. “The greatest cricketer of all time!!and such humbleness!!” said a third. “Rusk n chai in reusable cup,” wrote a fourth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

A couple of months ago, Sachin impressed netizens with his cooking skills as he skilfully flipped an egg while cooking a sunny-side up. Sharing the video with his 36 million Instagram followers Tuesday, Tendulkar wrote, “Flicks ho ya flips, eggs-ample hamesha perfect hona chahiye! #foodie”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:02:59 pm
Next Story

Two-phase Gujarat Assembly to be held on December 1 and 5; results on December 8

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement