Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a cup of tea at roadside stall while travelling on highway with son Arjun

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar keeps his fans updated by sharing snippets of his life on social media. The Master Blaster regularly posts stuff showcasing him enjoying the little things in life like a road trip. In a video posted on Instagram Wednesday, Tendulkar is seen enjoying a cup of tea at a roadside stall while travelling on a highway.

Sachin says in the video that he is on the Belgaum-Goa expressway. Enjoying a cup of tea while standing on the roadside, Sachin also dips a rusk in the tea. Sachin says this is like a hard toast to his son Arjun who is seen hiding behind the door of the SUV.

In the end, Sachin is seen posing for photos with the roadside stall owner and local people. “Road Trip pe chai break toh banta hai,” Sachin captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 6 million views since being posted. “You made their day,” commented an Instagram user. “That Tea Seller is definitely someone special…The God Himself came at his place for a Tea…” wrote another. “The greatest cricketer of all time!!and such humbleness!!” said a third. “Rusk n chai in reusable cup,” wrote a fourth.

A couple of months ago, Sachin impressed netizens with his cooking skills as he skilfully flipped an egg while cooking a sunny-side up. Sharing the video with his 36 million Instagram followers Tuesday, Tendulkar wrote, “Flicks ho ya flips, eggs-ample hamesha perfect hona chahiye! #foodie”.