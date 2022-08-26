‘A taste of Italy in London!’: Sachin Tendulkar eats pasta at a small London restaurant recommended by Sara

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar loves to share snippets of his life on social media with his followers. The legendary batter is in London currently and enjoyed pasta at a humble restaurant, which was recommended to him by none other than his daughter Sara Tendulkar.

While eating pasta at the restaurant, Sachin shared that it may not always be a fancy restaurant but what matters is the food. Recommended by Sara, he says, “Sara, you haven’t disappointed us”. Showing the restaurant named PaStation in London, Sachin said the place is rather small with not more than 12 to 15 tables, but the food is delicious.

“Delicious pasta. It may not always be a fancy restaurant. A taste of Italy in London! Never-ending goodness. PaStation recommended by Sara was just amazing,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Shared Thursday, the video has received more than 2.5 million views already. Netizens were also surprised that the people sitting in the restaurant ate their food nonchalantly in his presence.

“PaStation sales after this video,” commented an Instagram user. “Lucky those having food with you sir there but unlucky those who don’t care,” said another. “The legend Sachin Tendulkar is in the restaurant and everyone is busy eating! Strange,” posted a third.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar had visited the PYC Gymkhana in Pune and recalled a memory from his childhood when he played his first match for the Mumbai U-15 team. Taking to Instagram, he shared an anecdote from the match that took place in 1986.