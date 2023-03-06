scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in Goa

Sharing a photo with his former teammates, Tendulkar asks his Instagram followers who they think is Akash, Sameer or Sid--the three protagonists of the film.

Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in GoaSachin Tendulkar posed for a photo with his former India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble.
Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in Goa
The 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna became a cult classic as it showed the coming-of-age story of three friends and how they rekindle their friendship after drifting apart. The film also made a trip to Goa a quintessential part of friendship as the three protagonists, Akash, Sameer and Sid, embark on one such road trip in it.

Why we are talking about the film all of a sudden is because of a post shared on Instagram by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who recreated his own “Dil Chahta Hai moment” with his two former teammates.

Posing alongside Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh for a selfie, Tendulkar wrote, “Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?” With Tendulkar in the middle and Yuvraj to the right, Kumble is seen clicking a selfie in Goa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Posted two days ago, the photo has garnered more than 16 lakh likes.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav reacted to the post and wrote, “With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER .” “10 wickets in an inning, 100 century and 6 sixes in an over,” an Instagram user commented highlighting the on-field achievements of the three cricketing stalwarts. “Sameer is for sure Yuvi,” another said. “Most Test wickets, most International runs and Only Man of the Series in Winning World Cup … rare frame … India’s Pride,” another netizen wrote.

