‘God in action’: Fans turn emotional as Sachin Tendulkar walks out to bat for first time after retirement

Indian fans flooded social media with emotional tweets and messages after Sachin Tendulkar, popularly referred to as the ‘God of cricket’, faced Australian women’s cricket bowler Ellyse Perry in Melbourne on Sunday at a charity match to help victims of the recent bushfire that ravaged parts of Australia.
Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, came out to bat during the innings break between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Seeing the ‘Master Blaster’ at the crease again brought back “childhood memories” of many fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement. “Wait, am I back in ’90s or early 2000s again? Wish I could!!” tweeted a fan while sharing a video of Tendulkar’s game.
Despite carrying an injury, Tendulkar, against doctor’s advice, went on to play the charity match and won many hearts online. Several pictures and videos of the cricketer went viral on social media with many hoping to go back in time and watch the star player in action again.
Wait, am I back in 90’s or early 2000’s again? Wish I could!!
Vintage @sachin_rt 😍 https://t.co/44FFjMuxCC
— Suraj Mishra (@SurajMi195) February 9, 2020
#SachinTendulkar
If my heart skips a few beats but I feel more than Alive ❤️❤️😍😍…
Happiness is seeing you @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/GMNnX0ND6z
— Akash Amarashetti (@Akash_Sachinist) February 9, 2020
I’m not crying, you are #SachinTendulkar https://t.co/S6Yw0YQ0sc
— Syed Aufa Kazim Rizvi (@akazimito) February 9, 2020
Oh it’s like a regular sunday from 2000s for me ! Anything else can wait when god @sachin_rt is on crease.#BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/0lgn0Dngrz
— Anubhav Kumar Mishra| अनुभव | تجربہ (@iam_anubhav) February 9, 2020
Something never change 🐐
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s Straight Drive is ❤️ #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/jtMTIBNUR9
— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 9, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar v Ellyse Perry. Wow❤️❤️#BushfireCricketBash #Bushfire #bushfireappeal pic.twitter.com/dzigPw9eBA
— Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) February 9, 2020
Despite an injured shoulder… For a good cause #bigAppeal. Proud of you @sachin_rt . After 5.5 years … Good to see you bat. https://t.co/AK1Durj3pY
— jerin s abraham (@jerinSAbraham) February 9, 2020
Despite an injured shoulder… For a good cause #bigAppeal. Proud of you @sachin_rt . After 5.5 years … Good to see you bat. https://t.co/AK1Durj3pY
— jerin s abraham (@jerinSAbraham) February 9, 2020
One picture so many emotions#SachinTendulkar ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BushfireCricketBash #Bushfire pic.twitter.com/F4Dncu229A
— Aku Sharma🇮🇳 (@akusharma21) February 9, 2020
Tendulkar also put World Cup-winning stump for auction to help the bushfire victims.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.