‘God in action’: Fans turn emotional as Sachin Tendulkar walks out to bat for first time after retirement

To further help the bushfire victims, Tendulkar also put World Cup-winning stump for auction. To further help the bushfire victims, Tendulkar also put World Cup-winning stump for auction.

Indian fans flooded social media with emotional tweets and messages after Sachin Tendulkar, popularly referred to as the ‘God of cricket’, faced Australian women’s cricket bowler Ellyse Perry in Melbourne on Sunday at a charity match to help victims of the recent bushfire that ravaged parts of Australia.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, came out to bat during the innings break between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Seeing the ‘Master Blaster’ at the crease again brought back “childhood memories” of many fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement. “Wait, am I back in ’90s or early 2000s again? Wish I could!!” tweeted a fan while sharing a video of Tendulkar’s game.

Despite carrying an injury, Tendulkar, against doctor’s advice, went on to play the charity match and won many hearts online. Several pictures and videos of the cricketer went viral on social media with many hoping to go back in time and watch the star player in action again.

Wait, am I back in 90’s or early 2000’s again? Wish I could!!

Vintage @sachin_rt 😍 https://t.co/44FFjMuxCC — Suraj Mishra (@SurajMi195) February 9, 2020

#SachinTendulkar

If my heart skips a few beats but I feel more than Alive ❤️❤️😍😍…

Happiness is seeing you @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/GMNnX0ND6z — Akash Amarashetti (@Akash_Sachinist) February 9, 2020

Oh it’s like a regular sunday from 2000s for me ! Anything else can wait when god @sachin_rt is on crease.#BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/0lgn0Dngrz — Anubhav Kumar Mishra| अनुभव | تجربہ (@iam_anubhav) February 9, 2020

Something never change 🐐

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s Straight Drive is ❤️ #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/jtMTIBNUR9 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 9, 2020

Despite an injured shoulder… For a good cause #bigAppeal. Proud of you @sachin_rt . After 5.5 years … Good to see you bat. https://t.co/AK1Durj3pY — jerin s abraham (@jerinSAbraham) February 9, 2020

Despite an injured shoulder… For a good cause #bigAppeal. Proud of you @sachin_rt . After 5.5 years … Good to see you bat. https://t.co/AK1Durj3pY — jerin s abraham (@jerinSAbraham) February 9, 2020

Tendulkar also put World Cup-winning stump for auction to help the bushfire victims.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd