Sunday, February 09, 2020
'God in action': Fans turn emotional as Sachin Tendulkar walks out to bat for first time after retirement

"Wait, am I back in '90s or early 2000s again? Wish I could!!" tweeted a fan while sharing a video of Tendulkar's game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2020 2:55:57 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar vs Ellyse Perry, Sachin Tendulkar bushfire bash, Sachin Tendulkar batting, Annabel Sutherland, Sachin Tendulkar Ponting XI, cricket news To further help the bushfire victims, Tendulkar also put World Cup-winning stump for auction.

Indian fans flooded social media with emotional tweets and messages after Sachin Tendulkar, popularly referred to as the ‘God of cricket’, faced Australian women’s cricket bowler Ellyse Perry in Melbourne on Sunday at a charity match to help victims of the recent bushfire that ravaged parts of Australia.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, came out to bat during the innings break between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Seeing the ‘Master Blaster’ at the crease again brought back “childhood memories” of many fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement. “Wait, am I back in ’90s or early 2000s again? Wish I could!!” tweeted a fan while sharing a video of Tendulkar’s game.

Despite carrying an injury, Tendulkar, against doctor’s advice, went on to play the charity match and won many hearts online. Several pictures and videos of the cricketer went viral on social media with many hoping to go back in time and watch the star player in action again.

Tendulkar also put World Cup-winning stump for auction to help the bushfire victims.

