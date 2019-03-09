Sabyasachi’s Women’s Day post featuring plus-size model highlighting ‘self-confidence’ draws flak online

Top Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee put out two social media posts on Instagram celebrating International Women’s Day. However, it irked a lot of people online. The celebrated designer collaborated with a plus-size model to send out a message about ‘self-confidence’, but it was this attribute that drew flak online.

Advertising

“This International Women’s Day, celebrate confidence,” the post read with plus-size model Varshita Thatavarthi donning a magenta lehenga from his collection along with jewels from his heritage jewellery range. “There is nothing more beautiful than self-confidence,” another post from Mukherjee’s official handle was shared celebrating ‘confidence’.

The post received mixed-reactions online and not everyone was impressed. While some questioned why plus-size models don’t feature in his usual campaigns, others criticised the designer for choosing to talk about ‘self-confidence’ only on Women’s Day. Many argued that by highlighting the woman’s only virtue as self-confidence, he was implying that only plus-size models need more encouragement because they lack confidence.

“Skinniness and confidence are not mutually inclusive. Curviness and confidence are not mutually exclusive. So stupid,” wrote one user on his post on Instagram. “Promote curvy women all year round” and not just on a particular day, suggested one user stressing it shouldn’t be done only for promotion.

Others were happy that the “designer finally arrived” and celebrated women of all shapes and sizes and urged him to do it for just one day but throughout the year, “normalising” only skinny figure.

Advertising

What do you think about his Women’s Day post?