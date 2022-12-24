Sabyasachi’s latest collection of tote bags does not go down well with netizens. Here’s why

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most well-known Indian designers whose bridal collection is the most popular. Many women harbour a dream of wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga on their wedding day. The designer recently launched a range of tote bags in his accessories collection, which did not go down well with netizens who found the size too big.

Sabyasachi called the collection ‘The India Tote’ and termed it a “homage to India’s incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles”. The tote bags are available in various vibrant colours.

“The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next,” Sabyasachi wrote in the caption.

Shared a day ago, the post has received more than 3,400 likes. Netizens did not find the bags too appealing and said they would prefer them in a smaller size.

“Ummmmm… if it looks this big on a tall model, it’s going to look loony tunes on average height ladies????” expressed a user. “Looks like I can fit in this,” joked a netizen. “Usually every design of yours is very artistic, unique, practical to use and graceful. For once I disagree with the size It looks more like a relocating bag,” said another. “Designers have come to a thinking that whatever they make will sell…dint expect this!!” another user wrote.

“Its not a tote, its a duffle bag!” another user opined. “I would prefer a smaller size,” expressed yet another.