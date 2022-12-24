scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Sabyasachi’s latest collection of tote bags does not go down well with netizens. Here’s why

Netizens did not find the bags too appealing and said they would prefer them in a smaller size.

Sabyasachi, Indian designer, Indian Tote, tote bag, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, sabyasachi bag, viral, trending, Indian ExpressSabyasachi called the collection ‘The India Tote’.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most well-known Indian designers whose bridal collection is the most popular. Many women harbour a dream of wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga on their wedding day. The designer recently launched a range of tote bags in his accessories collection, which did not go down well with netizens who found the size too big.

Sabyasachi called the collection ‘The India Tote’ and termed it a “homage to India’s incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles”. The tote bags are available in various vibrant colours.

Also Read |‘But why’: Balenciaga teams up with Lay’s to make bag that looks like a pack of potato chips

“The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next,” Sabyasachi wrote in the caption.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Shared a day ago, the post has received more than 3,400 likes. Netizens did not find the bags too appealing and said they would prefer them in a smaller size.

“Ummmmm… if it looks this big on a tall model, it’s going to look loony tunes on average height ladies????” expressed a user. “Looks like I can fit in this,” joked a netizen. “Usually every design of yours is very artistic, unique, practical to use and graceful. For once I disagree with the size It looks more like a relocating bag,” said another. “Designers have come to a thinking that whatever they make will sell…dint expect this!!” another user wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

“Its not a tote, its a duffle bag!” another user opined. “I would prefer a smaller size,” expressed yet another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:20:57 pm
Next Story

Plum cakes, muffins and kalkals: Here’s where you can relish your favourite Christmas treats in Bengaluru

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close