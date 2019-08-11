Saaho trailer triggers hilarious meme fest online

After several teasers, the makers of action-thriller film Saaho finally released its trailer on Saturday. Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, the film marks the return of actor Prabhas, who was last seen in Baahubali, and the Tollywood debut of Shraddha Kapoor. Once the trailer of the film was shared online, it did not take long for memes to surface on social media.

However, out of the many memes, one particular dialogue by actor Murali Sharma seems to have garnered most of the attention.

“Woh kisi bhi feel-good film se pehle aanewale smoking ad ki tarah hai, content sahi hota hai lekin visuals bahut disturbing hote hain (He is like the ads shown before a movie. Though the content is good, the visuals are disturbing),” Sharma says in the trailer while describing Prabhas’s on-screen character.

As promised, the trailer of the film is packed with action scenes and is being touted as the costliest Telugu film with a budget of Rs 300 crore.

