‘Confusing screenplay, worst direction’: Sharp reviews from ‘disappointed’ Saaho fans

Saaho, the much-awaited action-thriller starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff was released on Friday, however, the movie failed to impress the audience. Helmed by Sujeeth, the Baahubali star plays an undercover cop who is investigating a robbery of Rs 2,000 crore in Mumbai, while Kapoor plays the other lead and the actor’s love interest.

Though the action sequences directed by Hollywood’s action director Kenny Bates has the actors jumping off cliffs, skyscrapers and drive fancy cars, it has done little to excite the fans, who expressed disappointment calling the mega budgeted movie a “disaster”.

“It was a total disappointment, a disaster. Weak plot, flat storyline and bad direction made it unbearable to watch,” read one of the many reactions on Twitter.

Total disappointment what the hell is this movie, #Saaho so much money has been put on the movie and all has gone in vain! 👎🤙 @UV_Creations @ShraddhaKapoor — Shankar Pal (@shankarpal16) August 30, 2019

#SaahoReview: HORRIBLE A normal human has challenged all Hollywood SUPER-HEROs ever. There are two ‘stunt scenes’ in the 2nd half which if were performed by anyone in BW, it would have led people to cause laugh riots on the streets & on social media. They are THAT ridiculous. — NJ 🌟💥 (@Nilzrav) August 30, 2019

#Saaho #Saahoreview It was a total disappointment, a disaster. Weak plot, flat storyline and bad direction made it unbearable to watch.

It was all about confusing screenplay and worst direction. Though it has some high end action sequences and good visual,everything seems flat. — Kishan Sahu (@starkky07) August 30, 2019