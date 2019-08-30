Toggle Menu
‘Confusing screenplay, worst direction’: Sharp reviews from ‘disappointed’ Saaho fans

Though the action sequences directed by Hollywood’s action director Kenny Bates has the actors jumping off cliffs, skyscrapers and drive fancy cars, it has done little to excite the fans, who expressed disappointment calling the mega budgeted movie a "disaster".

“It was a total disappointment, a disaster. Weak plot, flat storyline and bad direction made it unbearable to watch,” read one of the many reactions on Twitter.

Saaho, the much-awaited action-thriller starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff was released on Friday, however, the movie failed to impress the audience. Helmed by Sujeeth, the Baahubali star plays an undercover cop who is investigating a robbery of Rs 2,000 crore in Mumbai, while Kapoor plays the other lead and the actor’s love interest.

