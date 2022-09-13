Airline’s cheeky response to flyer’s complaint leaves netizens divided

When a flyer complains on social media against an airline for its bad service, the customer service department tackles it with a humble offer of grievance redressal. However, Ryanair, an airline based out of Ireland, has cheekily responded to a customer in a tweet.

On Saturday, a Twitter user, MartaVerse (@MartaVerse), had tweeted a picture of her aeroplane seat that was next to the emergency exit door and wrote, “Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat ”.

Ryanair tweeted back the same photo but encircled the small circular glass opening they had on their emergency exit door as if to highlight that they did offer a window seat even though the window was not like a usual one on planes.

This sarcastic tweet by the airline has so far raked up over five lakh likes. However, the reply by Ryanair has prompted mixed reactions amongst the netizens.

So unprofessional to publicly belittle a customer for their complaint for Twitter likes.

The issue is obvious and legitimate.

I really miss when companies behaved like adults even if the flights are cheap — Jamie Grayson (@truthVSworld) September 12, 2022

“The customer is always right” mentality barely exists anymore and it’s my favourite thing — av 🚔 (@formulaark) September 12, 2022

This whole ‘ignoring customer complaints under the guise of social media banter’ is getting tiring… — M_a_Miele (@afruitmedley) September 12, 2022

Imagine thinking this was funny. They’ve taken someone’s money and mugged them off then think they can try to make this socially acceptable by getting people to think it’s funny on Twitter. — Joel 🏴‍☠️ (@KameekMusic) September 12, 2022

Not funny.

Not at all funny if you made a passenger pay extra for a window seat. — malgosia skawinski 🇺🇦Хай живе вільна Україна. (@solamiga) September 12, 2022

Insulting a customer for likes, what kind of social media strategy is this — KeyboardTie (@KeyboardTie) September 12, 2022

The social media manager at Ryanair: pic.twitter.com/RzttlEdunX — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) September 12, 2022

At least you have a tiny window and extra leg room – this was my “window seat” that I reserved with @Ryanair this year 😉 https://t.co/JqswVzPKfE — Fritz Michael G. 🇺🇦 (@fritz_mg) September 12, 2022

However, some argued that since Ryanair offers highly inexpensive flights, passengers should not have complaints about minor issues. A Twitter user wrote, “Ryanair offers like $50 round trip fights across Europe – imagine complaining that you were “mugged” because you didn’t have a big enough window to look out ”.