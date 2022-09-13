scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Airline’s cheeky response to flyer’s complaint leaves netizens divided

Ryanair is an ultra-low-cost airline based out of Ireland.

Ryanair tweets, Ryanair airlines, viral tweets airline Ryanair, window seat Ryanair, Ryanair airlines ireland, viral funny tweets airline, Indian expressSome people have argued that since Ryanair offers highly inexpensive flights, passengers should not have complaints about minor issues.

When a flyer complains on social media against an airline for its bad service, the customer service department tackles it with a humble offer of grievance redressal. However, Ryanair, an airline based out of Ireland, has cheekily responded to a customer in a tweet.

On Saturday, a Twitter user, MartaVerse (@MartaVerse), had tweeted a picture of her aeroplane seat that was next to the emergency exit door and wrote, “Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat ”.

ALSO READ |‘Practical, sustainable’: Netizens all praise for Akasa Air’s comfy crew uniform

Ryanair tweeted back the same photo but encircled the small circular glass opening they had on their emergency exit door as if to highlight that they did offer a window seat even though the window was not like a usual one on planes.

This sarcastic tweet by the airline has so far raked up over five lakh likes. However, the reply by Ryanair has prompted mixed reactions amongst the netizens.

Many people criticised the airline for not paying attention to their customer’s legitimate complaints under the guise of humour. Making this point, a Twitter user wrote, “So unprofessional to publicly belittle a customer for their complaint for Twitter likes. The issue is obvious and legitimate. I really miss when companies behaved like adults even if the flights are cheap”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

However, some argued that since Ryanair offers highly inexpensive flights, passengers should not have complaints about minor issues. A Twitter user wrote, “Ryanair offers like $50 round trip fights across Europe – imagine complaining that you were “mugged” because you didn’t have a big enough window to look out ”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:48:43 pm
Next Story

JNU teachers raise concern over CUET-based admissions, its effect on varsity’s autonomy

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail
From the Urdu Press

Of Bharat Jodo Yatra, T-shirt vs suit, Siddique Kappan bail

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement