Russian women dance to ‘Saami Saami’ song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in Moscow’s Red Square

The film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna became a superhit when it released in India in December last year. The film’s songs such as ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami’ became immensely popular and were widely used on Instagram reels. The Telugu film is now gearing up for a release in Russia and the Pushpa fever is gripping the country as well.

A group of Russian women shook a leg to the song ‘Saami Saami’ in front of the State Historical Museum at the Red Square in Moscow. The clip was posted on Instagram by a woman named Natalia Odegova, who is an auditor. She loves Bollywood songs and makes videos of herself dancing to them.

The group of women are wearing their winter coats as they dance to the song and what makes the clip adorable is a little girl who also grooved to the song along with the women and tried to follow all the steps. “Sofia’s best emotions on #saamisaami. Dancing with my girls,” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 10,000 views.

“Rashmika Mandanna, I am a big fan,” commented a user. “So good man so good,” said another.

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release in Russia on December 8. The Telugu action-drama was a massive commercial success in India. The film’s lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have reached the capital of Russia for the screening on December 1.