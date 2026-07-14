Russian woman shares 9 things that ‘just make sense’ after living in India: ‘Saying bro to everyone’

Her observations quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said they could relate and even added a few habits of their own.

Moving to a new country often means getting used to customs that no guidebook can really prepare you for. For Russian content creator Anastasia Sharova, living in India has meant adopting a series of everyday habits that once seemed unusual but now feel completely natural.

In a recent Instagram post, Sharova listed nine things that, in her words, “just make sense in India.” Her observations quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom said they could relate and even added a few habits of their own.

From pressure cooker whistles to Indian roads

In the caption, Sharova explained how she has learnt to judge cooking time by counting pressure cooker whistles. “Knowing how many whistles on a pressure cooker it takes to boil chana, and how many are needed to boil a potato (and not mixing it up),” she wrote.