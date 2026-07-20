Russian woman shares what surprised her about being pregnant in India; video goes viral

The Russian woman said she has encountered "things that felt unfamiliar" to her.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 02:52 PM IST
Russian woman pregnancy in IndiaSofia said she is often asked why she wears crop tops that reveal her baby bump (Photo: @sofia_desilife/Instagram)
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A Russian woman living in India has shared her experience of pregnancy away from home, highlighting the cultural differences she encountered along the way, prompting several users to comment about local beliefs.

In an Instagram Reel, Sofia said, “I’m probably lucky that my first pregnancy is happening in India. I simply have nothing to compare it to, so I don’t find myself constantly thinking, ‘Things would be different in another country,’” she wrote.

“However, over these past few months, I have encountered things that felt unfamiliar to me.”

From physical activity to weather

Sofia described four aspects of pregnancy in India that she found particularly challenging.

The first, she said, was the common perception that pregnant women should avoid physical activity and focus solely on rest. She also shared that she frequently came across advice suggesting that expectant mothers should refrain from exercising.

“I am convinced that pregnancy is not an illness,” she said, adding that she prefers to stay active during pregnancy rather than treating it as a medical condition.

Another cultural difference she spoke about was people’s reactions to her maternity clothing. Sofia said she is often asked why she wears crop tops that reveal her baby bump. “I don’t want to hide my belly. On the contrary, I want to cherish this period, enjoy it, and wear whatever makes me feel beautiful,” she wrote.

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She also highlighted the language barrier as one of the more demanding aspects of seeking prenatal care in India. Since English is not her first language, she said understanding medical reports and consultations often requires additional effort.

“I have to re-read medical reports, look up information on my own, or ask follow-up questions. Sometimes, it’s exhausting,” she shared.

Sofia also spoke about coping with India’s weather during pregnancy, saying the heat and humidity make even routine activities physically draining.

Describing her daily experience, she said that preparing breakfast often leaves her drenched in sweat, requiring multiple showers a day. She also noted that daytime walks are nearly impossible because of the intense heat and humidity.

Watch her Reel here:

Also Read | Swiss woman leaves corporate job to build free school in India: ‘Never felt richer’

‘Evil eyes are a thing’

The video has since gone viral, sparking a debate.

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“In India it is believed that pregnant belly shall be hidden from public view to prevent from evil eyes.”

“Evil eyes are a thing. And being close to equator, the sun ray intensity is high. Hence asks to cover the belly it seems,” another user commented.

“Wow i am grateful for being pregnant as a foreigner in Bangalore. Luckily it’s a little more modern here with opinions and medical care/access,” a third user reacted.

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