Russian woman shares what surprised her about being pregnant in India; video goes viral

Sofia said she is often asked why she wears crop tops that reveal her baby bump (Photo: @sofia_desilife/Instagram)

A Russian woman living in India has shared her experience of pregnancy away from home, highlighting the cultural differences she encountered along the way, prompting several users to comment about local beliefs.

In an Instagram Reel, Sofia said, “I’m probably lucky that my first pregnancy is happening in India. I simply have nothing to compare it to, so I don’t find myself constantly thinking, ‘Things would be different in another country,’” she wrote.

“However, over these past few months, I have encountered things that felt unfamiliar to me.”

From physical activity to weather

Sofia described four aspects of pregnancy in India that she found particularly challenging.