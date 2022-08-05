scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Russian-Ukrainian couple gets married in Dharamshala, photos go viral

The couple, who have been living in Dharamshala for the past year, got married as per Hindu customs

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2022 2:15:31 pm
Russian Ukrainian couple gets married in Himachal Pradesh, Russian Ukrainian couple Hindu wedding, Russian man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala, Foreign couple Russian Ukrainian get married in Himachal Pradesh, Indian ExpressThe marriage ceremony was attended by locals and foreign tourists who were in Dharamshala.

Their countries may be at war but that didn’t stop a Russian and a Ukrainian from getting married to each other, thousands of miles away, in a temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Sergei Novikov, a Russian-born who lives in Israel, got married to his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka on August 2 at a temple named Divya Ashram Kharota located near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ |‘No white dresses and tuxedos’: This Ukrainian couple got married in military uniform

The couple was in a relationship for two years before they tied the knot in accordance with Hindu customs and had been living in Dharamshala for the past year.

Vinod Sharma, a local from Himachal Pradesh, and his family participated in several marriage rituals, such as the ‘kanyadan’, Times of India reported. Other foreign tourists in Dharamshala too attended the wedding.

In the report, Pandit Sandeep Sharma, who works at the Divya Ashram Kharota, said, “Our Pandit Raman Sharma solemnised their marriage and told them about the importance of marriage as per the traditions of the Sanatan Dharma.” He also added that the couple took interest in understanding the meaning of the hymns and mantras that were recited.

The pictures of their wedding ceremony, showing the couple dressed in traditional Hindu wedding attire, are going viral.

While Novikov and Bramoka were lucky to get married in a ‘peaceful’ environment, many Ukrainian couples are getting married on the frontlines amidst the growing acceleration of Russian forces within Ukrainian territory.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 02:11:56 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh, Chimbudevan look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh, Chimbudevan look like amateurs

Every institution in India under BJP-RSS control: Rahul Gandhi

Every institution in India under BJP-RSS control: Rahul Gandhi

Inflation has peaked and will moderate, says RBI Governor

Inflation has peaked and will moderate, says RBI Governor

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest
In Lok Sabha

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
Criminalisation of politics

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Shubhra Gupta writes

Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement