2/10 for Delhi: Netizens agree as Russian tourist’s safety ratings for Indian cities go viral

A Russian tourist recently documented her trip across India, sparking a conversation over women’s safety. In her Instagram reel, she explores multiple cities and rates them based on safety and personal experience.
In her video, Jaipur earned an eight out of 10, while Jodhpur followed with a seven out of 10. She had particularly positive experiences in the hills and spiritual destinations, giving both Manali and Rishikesh an impressive nine out of 10. Goa also fared well with a rating of eight out of 10, indicating she felt largely at ease there. Agra, however, saw a significant dip, receiving just three out of 10.
What caught the attention was her ratings for Delhi. She rated the national capital two out of 10. Rather than dismissing her opinion, many users on social media agreed with her ratings.
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The video has since gone viral, amassing over four million views and prompted a wave of reactions. “It’s disappointing that people have to rate their safety in India,” a user wrote. “I am from Agra and trust me it doesn’t even deserve 3… Must be in negative,” another user noted.
“Please don’t spread false information. 2 is a very high rating for delhi,” a third user said in a sarcastic comment. “Well you haven’t been to the northeast yet, otherwise will be 10/10 in every state,” another user chimed in.
In September last year, an American traveller called out a man in Amritsar for allegedly harassing his wife. In the viral video, the man was seen approaching the traveller’s wife and asking for her phone number while the couple waited for the cab.
However, the Goa police initiated a drive in February this year under which people taking selfies and photos with foreign women without their consent would be taken under preventive custody.