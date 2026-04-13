2/10 for Delhi: Netizens agree as Russian tourist’s safety ratings for Indian cities go viral

A Russian tourist recently documented her trip across India, sparking a conversation over women’s safety. In her Instagram reel, she explores multiple cities and rates them based on safety and personal experience.

In her video, Jaipur earned an eight out of 10, while Jodhpur followed with a seven out of 10. She had particularly positive experiences in the hills and spiritual destinations, giving both Manali and Rishikesh an impressive nine out of 10. Goa also fared well with a rating of eight out of 10, indicating she felt largely at ease there. Agra, however, saw a significant dip, receiving just three out of 10.

What caught the attention was her ratings for Delhi. She rated the national capital two out of 10. Rather than dismissing her opinion, many users on social media agreed with her ratings.