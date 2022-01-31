Russian girl’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’ performance wows all including Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s sizzling performance in Guru Randhawa’s latest single ‘Dance Meri Rani’ has set the internet on fire and impressed by her stunning moves, netizens have started an Instagram Reel trend. Now, a Reel of a little Russian girl is winning the internet and has caught the attention of Fatehi herself.

Six-year-old Esenya has aced some crazy moves on a gym floor in the short clip. Donning a tracksuit, the little girl was seen not only grooving to the peppy hit but also flaunting her flexibility doing a full split.

Wowing all online, including Fatehi, who reposted the video on her Instagram handle, the fiery performance of the little dancer is melting hearts online. “What a cutie pie, she’s so good!” Fateh wrote, showering praise for the girl in the video that has amassed nearly 4 million views.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Not just Fatehi’s, the video has caught the attention of the choreographer of the song, Bosco Martis. “This is so cuteeee!” Martis commented in the original post.

In yet another example of how music transcends borders, the Reel video is a testament to desi music’s popularity and how it continues to find a place even outside TikTok.

After many like David Warner, US Dancing Dad and Tanzanian Kili Paul, Instagram has become the go-to platform for users in different countries to fall in love with Indian music beyond Bollywood.

Recently, Pushpa: The Rise’s ‘Srivalli’ trend became popular on the app that saw the participation of many celebrities from India and afar.