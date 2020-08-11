As Russia announces first Covid-19 vaccine, this is how netizens reacted

Since the announcement, #RussianVaccine has been trending on Twitter with netizens taking to the microblogging to express their concerns.

Amid a race among nations to develop an antidote for the novel coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia was the first country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine for civilian use.

Putin said the Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, “works quite effectively” and “forms a stable immunity” against Covid-19. He also disclosed that one of his two daughters had received a shot of the vaccine and was feeling well. However, experts have expressed scepticism regarding its safety and effectiveness since it is being approved for civilian use even before clinical trials are completed.

Since the announcement, #RussianVaccine has been trending on Twitter, with netizens taking to the microblogging site to express their concerns. However, many are also celebrating the news of the vaccine with memes and jokes. Check them out here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd