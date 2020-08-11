As Russia announces first Covid-19 vaccine, this is how netizens reacted

Amid a race among nations to develop an antidote for the novel coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia was the first country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine for civilian use.
Putin said the Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, “works quite effectively” and “forms a stable immunity” against Covid-19. He also disclosed that one of his two daughters had received a shot of the vaccine and was feeling well. However, experts have expressed scepticism regarding its safety and effectiveness since it is being approved for civilian use even before clinical trials are completed.
Since the announcement, #RussianVaccine has been trending on Twitter, with netizens taking to the microblogging site to express their concerns. However, many are also celebrating the news of the vaccine with memes and jokes. Check them out here:
Conversations on #RussianVaccine @KremlinRussia_E Share da. pic.twitter.com/HxbbrAnUIF
— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 11, 2020
Putin to corona : pic.twitter.com/yQCUBVopUs
— Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) August 11, 2020
Russia finally announces Coronavirus Vaccine. #RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/DUR6OcpfGt
— Shashwat 🏌️ (@_Shakti_maan) August 11, 2020
Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin.#Putin#RussianVaccine #CoronavirusVaccine
Putin to CORONA : pic.twitter.com/Xw0oFkerap
— Kishan (@KishanJotaniya) August 11, 2020
World after Listening news of #RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/AJN1uSTO7y
— kartik (@TheOutspokenBoy) August 11, 2020
Russia announces world’s first Covid-19 vaccine…
Everyone’s reaction :-#RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/x2cpvhodXc
— Khuc__ (@Khuc36843560) August 11, 2020
Russia developed world’s first Covid-19 Vaccine.
Other countries to Russia rn #RussianVaccine #Putin pic.twitter.com/4AWKlxAdsR
— ℛℴ𝒽𝒾𝓉 𝒦𝓊𝓂𝒶𝓇 . (@Rohitkumarr_) August 11, 2020
Russia announces worlds first #CoronavirusVaccine
Putin right now:#RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/hMpteQjP7Z
— Bhoomika maheshwari (@__Sankii__) August 11, 2020
